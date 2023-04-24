Breakers Sports Clinic / Club Studio

+ 20

Clinic • Valencia, Spain
Architects: Club Studio

Photographs: David Zarzoso

Lead Architects: Pablo Morán Martínez, Carlota Hernández Martín

Valencia

Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The Project for the new Sports Clinic called Breakers located in Valencia (Spain), is a space designed to accompany the patient in the rehabilitation of injuries, from the most acute phase of treatment to the return to physical activity and strengthening. Connecting medicine and sport in the same space.

This Clinic had to base its activity on two main fields: medicine (physiotherapy and traumatology) and sports. This condition has been the starting point for projecting a unique space in which both disciplines constantly interact and patients can be attended to with the highest quality and professionalism in their recovery process.

The project, located in a commercial basement, transforms a place that was completely empty and abandoned, into a space dedicated to health and personal care. The geometry of the space, like the arrangement of the columns, is very irregular and chaotic. They do not follow any order or any rule. That is why the project tries to regularize the space through the design of some "boxes" that are integrated into the arrangement of the pre-existing columns and house the different cabins of the center.

In the materialization of these cubes, we took the opportunity to incorporate unconventional materials that fit very well with the aesthetics of the project and the spirit of Breakers. We incorporated a metal sheet in a mini-wave format to cover the walls and we used a resin material for the pavements, both with a neutral tone and a very pure aesthetic that contrast with the texture of the exposed concrete columns and the details that are incorporated in wood and stainless steel.

In addition to the material part, we wanted to reflect on the need for a new concept of a sports-medical clinic: a dynamic and flexible space that would distance it from a conventional sports center. We propose a series of mobile wooden panels that allow the configuration of a changing space in which the distribution and surface of the recovery room can be modified according to the needs of the moment.

In this way, depending on whether the panels are open or closed, they limit new rooms that are used as treatment boxes or open to form part of the main space. All of this has helped to evoke a spatial experience that coincides with the spirit of the client's brand, who has managed to position itself as a benchmark in the sports-medical sector.