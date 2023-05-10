Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Mirador House / S-AR

Mirador House / S-AR

Save
Mirador House / S-AR

Mirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Forest, WindowsMirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, WindowsMirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Stairs, HandrailMirador House / S-AR - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, WindowsMirador House / S-AR - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: S-AR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  164
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal, C129
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aceromex, Bloquera Regiomontana, Cemex, Vitro Vidrio Claro
  • Lead Architect: César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza.
  • Collaborators: Carlos Morales, María Sevilla.
  • Technical Inspection Of The Work: S-AR + Daniel Hernández
  • Construction: Daniel Hernández
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Image 18 of 26
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Image 20 of 26
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

Text description provided by the architects. Proposed as an architectural object that brings together and merges the program of a small house for the guard of a property with storage spaces and parking for vehicles, Casa Mirador is a rectangular volume embedded in the landscape built basically of concrete, glass, and metal. Exposed concrete walls are used for the exterior structure and exposed concrete block walls for the interior partitions. Glass enclosures are located at the side of the guard´s house and metal gates for the side of the storage area and garage.

Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Image 21 of 26
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

The architectural piece occupies the upper part of a natural slope in order to take advantage of the height to maximize the vision towards the valley and the mountains in front of the land.

Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Image 23 of 26
Elevation
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Image 24 of 26
Elevation
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

The volume is occupied at one end by the small rectangular house, including the kitchen, bedroom, and services, all open to a small exterior access terrace. The remaining part of the volume is occupied by a square-like space used for storage: objects, machinery, and vehicles. This space is free in the center and has a perimeter of closets and storage spaces of different sizes as well as an external staircase that allows to have access to the roof which is basically understood as a view platform or lookout.

Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Image 25 of 26
Elevation
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Image 26 of 26
Elevation
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
Save this picture!
Mirador House / S-AR - Interior Photography
© C129

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
S-AR
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Mirador House / S-AR" [Casa Mirador / S-AR] 10 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999737/mirador-house-s-ar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags