World
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico
  • Design : Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Architect In Charge : Sonia Morales
  • Team : Mario Ávila, Carla Osorio, Sonia Morales, Karina Flores, Paola Alavez, Marco Farias, Noemié Coquil
  • Carpentry : Orvesa y diseño
  • Engineer : LM Estructuras
  • Steel Work : Alfredo y Ramon
  • Interceramic : Bathroom Furniture and hardware
  • CEMEX : Concrete
  • Geo Iluminacion : Lighting project
  • Concrete Workshop : Terrazo
  • City : Oaxaca de Juarez
  • Country : Mexico
© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. In the highest part of the northern zone of Oaxaca City, next to an ecological reserve, is the Casa del Alma, considered the last refuge of our client, a person who has worked and traveled throughout his life. One dream arises from these trips: “A man lost in the desert, where the dying protagonist finds a red tree for shelter, approaches and hugs him so that he finally joins him in his shadow”

© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Image 20 of 23
Floor Plan
© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© César Béjar

The protagonist finally finds the space he had sought for so long, away from the noise and chaos, and his soul finally finds peace. In a property with a steep slope and irregular shape, the client, being an elderly person, asked us for a house that would be developed on one floor, with the capacity for social events, services, and private spaces. The terrain had several virtues, the main one being the view towards the City, where you can appreciate the Central Valleys and the mountains. The project is in the town of San Felipe del Agua, a residential area but still under development, so the access to the house was urbanized, which generated benefits for the immediate context.

© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Image 21 of 23
Floor Plan
© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© César Béjar

Understanding the context, we generate two concrete volumes that contain the architectural program, the parallelepipeds like two rocks emerging from the ground, as if they wanted to belong to the mountain, adapting to its naturalness. The two boxes generate an intermediate axis, which is an articulator between the public and the private. Through vertical subtractions, we work with light creating domes, beams, and windows, the light expands through the space, bathes the walls, and shows us the passage of time.

© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© César Béjar
Section
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Image 22 of 23
Section
© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam, Column
© César Béjar

Understanding the climate of Oaxaca, we generate horizontal and vertical perforations that allow cross-ventilation. In addition, the idea of generating two sober bodies was to keep the landscape as the absolute protagonist, showing it in a playful way throughout the project. The floors are distributed as follows: the basement for the mechanical rooms and parking, and the first floor contains the services, social area, and bedrooms. Finally, on the second floor, the private volume offers its coverage to create a terrace that shows a visual spectacle with the best sunsets.

© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© César Béjar
Section
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Image 23 of 23
Section
© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© César Béjar

The house is a space of peace, meeting, contemplation, and at the same time a place for introspection in their daily lives.

© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© César Béjar

Project gallery

Cite: "Soul House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura" [Casa del Alma / Espacio 18 Arquitectura] 21 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999735/soul-house-espacio-18-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

