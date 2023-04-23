Countryside House Zafra de Záncara / Canobardin

+ 13

Houses • Zafra de Záncara, Spain Architects: Canobardin

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 245 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Imagen Subliminal

Lead Architects : Julio Cano, Bárbara Bardin, Rosa Cano Cortés

Collaborator : María Barreu Arnal

Instalations : Iracesa

Construction : Julián Solano Poveda

Structures : Bernabéu ingenieros

Carpentry And Furniture Fabrication : Laimar

Insulated Red And Solar Pumping : Iracesa

City : Zafra de Záncara

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The traditional ways of the area, the surroundings, and the technics available are the main conditions that bring the project to its result. This entirely new house is located on a farm in the region of La Mancha Alta Conquense, in Zafra de Záncara. This farm of cultivated fields is a radical landscape of agricultural plots, spotted with isolated trees. In the north area of the house, we find the access road marked with a row of almond trees.

The house is built on the upper part of a change of slope, on a plot that is almost flat, just with a slight slope to the southeast. The place enjoys long distant views of the fields. This beauty is also the origin of a hostile climate, with many contrasts between cold windy long winters and hot dry summers.

This house's purpose is to be a weekend house where the owners can spend time with their family, and at the same time, they can be close to the development of agricultural works. The fact that there wasn’t an electrical supply and that it had to be heated really fast due to the times being uninhabited, they are all starting points in the design of the project.

The masons in the area usually build with thermoclay blocks. This is why the walls are built with 29cm term clay blocks, that with the insulation and the interior cladding, give us 40cm walls. These walls just like the old house protect the house from the hostilities of the weather.

The windows are small, just 50x50cm, and frame the fields just like beautiful pictures. These walls and small windows make you feel like a sheltered rabbit in its hole. The water needed for the house is obtained from a nearby well and due to the absence of an electricity supply, the water pumping is carried out by a magnificent solar photovoltaic installation which also supplies the house with electricity.

This means, the owners can enjoy how the seasons pass by and contemplate how the crops change throughout the year in a 100% self-sufficient manner and without depending on any external supply. The heating of the house is provided by a biomass boiler which, together with the good insulation of the house, means that in just a few hours the house is warmed up and ready to be lived in, even on the coldest days of the cold winters in Cuenca.

The house is articulated in two volumes, to give privacy to the rooms and between a set of walls that generate pleasant living areas. These walls sometimes serve to protect us from the icy north winds, other times to adapt the house to the topography or to hide the solar panels that supply electricity and water to the house. This, together with the use of roof tiles recovered from demolition in the area and the good work of Julián, the bricklayer who built the house, made that those who have seen the house do not believe that it is a new construction and tell us that it looks like the rehabilitation of existing construction, which for us is the best thing they can say about the project.