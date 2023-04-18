Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. House of Voids / Malik Architecture

House of Voids / Malik Architecture

Save
House of Voids / Malik Architecture

House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse of Voids / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, ArchHouse of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, FacadeHouse of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse of Voids / Malik Architecture - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
New Delhi, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bharath Ramamrutham

Text description provided by the architects. Delhi’s existing neighborhoods have traditionally been defined by 2 story houses set back from the tree-lined road and buffered from it by a front garden. This relationship has been altered by the new planning regulations that permit taller structures, consuming greater area and with reduced setbacks. The resulting urban condition creates the sensation of buildings imposing themselves on the street and within the homes, the absence of green cover/courtyards and light are palpable. The ground plane, formerly garden and patio/living spaces, has been given over to parking, eliminating any meaningful connection to the street outside.

Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Image 42 of 43
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Bharath Ramamrutham

This proposal re-evaluates the typology of the building form as prescribed by the current guidelines and adapts it to re-establish the sensation of the pre-existing urban condition. The lower sections of the house are excised to allow the continuation of the street through the house creating a deep garden that propagates downwards into the basement office and upwards through a series of fragmented courts and fissures. The central courtyard is a network of labyrinthine voids running laterally and vertically through the house working as a light catcher and thermal balancer and expressed as a combination of green spaces, deep fissures, and skylights. A gigantic structural pylon is a load-bearing pivot for the cantilevered superstructure, creating shaded ground and resonating the language of Delhi’s monumental institutions.

Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Image 39 of 43
Sketch 3D
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Bharath Ramamrutham

As a concept we have adapted the western face of the house to bring in controlled light through punctures, screens, and northern skylights without opening up any views to the west, as there is another house only 20ft away. This arrangement allows us to bring the maximum amount of light from the north and northwestern parts of the house, which is where our site has the maximum openness.

Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Image 41 of 43
Massing Solid vs Voids
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Bharath Ramamrutham

The main living spaces open onto terraces with large overhanging volumes and operable second skins. The fixed and operable screening systems are adapted versions of the traditional 'jaali' – a typical architectural device in north India. South light is brought into the house through a vertical, deep recessed fissure that splits the volumes in the south. By elongating and narrowing the main circulation core we create a large, continuous open volume (32ft X 80ft) within which we can locate most of the living areas. It allows us to puncture the house with a vertical court without having to compromise on usable footprints and allows the house to be visually unified.

Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Image 34 of 43
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Bharath Ramamrutham

The ground-level courtyard is shaded from the south/west and receives ample light from the north which extends down into the basement and upwards through the main central court (also acts as a climate device, adaptable in summer/winter). By raising the major volume to a height of 18ft from the ground level a large garden can be opened in the north. A large cut-out brings light into the basement and this space connects with the vertical void running through the house.

Save this picture!
House of Voids / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Bharath Ramamrutham

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Malik Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "House of Voids / Malik Architecture" 18 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999661/house-of-voids-malik-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags