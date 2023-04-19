Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Singapore
  5. Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

Save
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, GardenBayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, GardenBayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, FacadeBayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Garden, WindowsBayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion, Public Architecture
Singapore
  • Architects : Alex Cornelius, Aloysius Lian, Thomas Wortmann
  • Civil And Structural Engineering : S.H. Ng, Passage Projects
  • Country : Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Koh Sze Kiat

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Gardens by the Bay Singapore, the Bayfront Pavilion, also known as The Future of Us Pavilion, follows the tradition of architectural structures that evoke a dialogue with nature by blending an intricate form made of a perforated skin fluidly with the adjacent environments. Originally built to house The Future of Us Exhibition, the fiftieth-anniversary capstone event of Singapore, and completed for its current purpose in 2019, the building offers a climatically comfortable outdoor environment and a visual experience akin to walking under the foliage of lush tropical trees for visitors.

Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Lim Weixiang
Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Image 16 of 19
Plan - Site

Designed to create a comfortable oasis amid Singapore's hot and humid climate, the innovative structure boasts a unique two-layer perforated aluminum skin that allows for natural ventilation and cooling, with extremely climate-friendly results.

Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Koh Sze Kiat
Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Image 17 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Koh Sze Kiat

The Pavilion incorporates more than 11,000 unique perforated aluminum panels, 12,040 bolts, 11,188 plates, and 4,620 elements for the main structure. The shell has a thickness of 20 centimeters. It spans about 50 meters and covers an area of about 2,000 square meters. Utilizing an algorithm to perforate each of its exterior and interior panels in response to sunlight, the Pavilion maintains a cool temperature without the need for polluting air conditioning systems; its unique form allowed for optimal material usage and reduced waste during construction and minimized carbon emissions during everyday use.

Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Koh Sze Kiat
Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Image 19 of 19
Section
Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Beam
© Koh Sze Kiat

The building plays host to various public festivals and events, drawing in visitors from all over the city, and the Advanced Architecture Laboratory continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the architecture of the cities of tomorrow.

Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory
Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

The Pavilion has won numerous awards and recognitions including the President’s Design Award, Singapore’s highest honor accorded to designers and designs across all disciplines; the Singapore Good Design Award, the Golden Pin Design Award, the iF Design Award, The Architecture Community World Design Award, the Iconic Award: Innovative Architecture, and the A' Design Platinum Award.

Save this picture!
Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Lim Weixiang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:18 Marina Gardens Dr, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore 018953

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureSingapore
Cite: "Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory" 19 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999654/bayfront-the-future-of-us-pavilion-stud-advanced-architecture-laboratory> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags