Bayfront (The Future of Us) Pavilion / STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

Architects : Alex Cornelius, Aloysius Lian, Thomas Wortmann

Civil And Structural Engineering : S.H. Ng, Passage Projects

Country : Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Gardens by the Bay Singapore, the Bayfront Pavilion, also known as The Future of Us Pavilion, follows the tradition of architectural structures that evoke a dialogue with nature by blending an intricate form made of a perforated skin fluidly with the adjacent environments. Originally built to house The Future of Us Exhibition, the fiftieth-anniversary capstone event of Singapore, and completed for its current purpose in 2019, the building offers a climatically comfortable outdoor environment and a visual experience akin to walking under the foliage of lush tropical trees for visitors.

Designed to create a comfortable oasis amid Singapore's hot and humid climate, the innovative structure boasts a unique two-layer perforated aluminum skin that allows for natural ventilation and cooling, with extremely climate-friendly results.

The Pavilion incorporates more than 11,000 unique perforated aluminum panels, 12,040 bolts, 11,188 plates, and 4,620 elements for the main structure. The shell has a thickness of 20 centimeters. It spans about 50 meters and covers an area of about 2,000 square meters. Utilizing an algorithm to perforate each of its exterior and interior panels in response to sunlight, the Pavilion maintains a cool temperature without the need for polluting air conditioning systems; its unique form allowed for optimal material usage and reduced waste during construction and minimized carbon emissions during everyday use.

The building plays host to various public festivals and events, drawing in visitors from all over the city, and the Advanced Architecture Laboratory continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the architecture of the cities of tomorrow.

Save this picture! Courtesy of STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

Save this picture! Courtesy of STUD Advanced Architecture Laboratory

The Pavilion has won numerous awards and recognitions including the President’s Design Award, Singapore’s highest honor accorded to designers and designs across all disciplines; the Singapore Good Design Award, the Golden Pin Design Award, the iF Design Award, The Architecture Community World Design Award, the Iconic Award: Innovative Architecture, and the A' Design Platinum Award.