Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects

Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects

Save
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects

Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteFamily House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFamily House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenFamily House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamFamily House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Praha 5, Czech Republic
  • Design Team : Adéla Kyselová, Ada Rypl-Žabčíková, Jakub Staník, Jan Vojtíšek
  • Structural Engineers : Daniel Lemák, Roman Koiš
  • General Contractor  : Bursik Holding
  • City : Praha 5
  • Country : Czech Republic
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Viola Hertelová

Text description provided by the architects. The proposed building is located on the border of two different worlds: the urban and the natural. From the north-western side of the site is a wedge of bio-corridor stretching along the Dalejský Brook. The corridor is enhanced by the distinctive exposure of the Hlubočepské Rocks. Urban space surrounds the site on the south and east sides. It is a chaotic and random development, often adversely affecting the value of the projected terrain. The form and spatial layout of the house is a direct response to this context.

Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair
© Viola Hertelová
Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Viola Hertelová
Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Interior Photography
© Viola Hertelová
Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Image 31 of 39
Section - AA

The proposed house design seeks to extend the natural context into the interior of the site and into the interiors. On the other hand, the house is then separated from the ‘urban world’, for which it becomes an abstract body that, through its form and scale corresponds to the surrounding rocks in the background. At the same time, the form of the building addresses the need for proper illumination of the rooms by natural light, the question of “the problem of the ‘narrow’ entrance and the problematic location of the neighboring building on the southern boundary of the site.

Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Interior Photography, Door, Deck
© Viola Hertelová
Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Image 28 of 39
Plan - Ground floor

In the first steps, we designed a building created by the land deformation method. The terrain was to transition smoothly from the northwest side into an artificial hill into which the house would be placed. From the southeast side, the “hill” was to be undercut, which would allow the creation of an entrance patio under the building, created in that part by a different rectangular geometry.

Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Interior Photography
© Viola Hertelová
Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Viola Hertelová
Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Interior Photography
© Viola Hertelová

Due to the need to limit the budget, it was necessary to significantly reduce the previously proposed building. It was decided on the risky method of directly cutting away “unnecessary” elements, which had to significantly affect the final result. Such a deliberately primitive and direct cut-off has in places resulted in surprisingly good effects, in other places the effect was worse.

Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Viola Hertelová

The changes involved almost exclusively the organic, the rear part of the building and had little effect on the interior spaces, which, according to the original concept, were created by the clash between two geometries: organic and rectangular.

Save this picture!
Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Viola Hertelová

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "Family House Hlubocepy / RO_AR Szymon Rozwalka architects" 19 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999653/family-house-hlubocepy-ro-ar-szymon-rozwalka-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags