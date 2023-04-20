Cabin Above the Town / BYRÓ architekti

+ 20

City : Sušice

Country : Czech Republic

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house – the fence is at the end of a narrow, sloping access road, at the intersection of the city and countryside.

The cabin is surrounded by a fence for privacy while offering views of the garden, the city, and the nearby Šumava mountains.

The house is designed for one resident and features an open layout with a partially elevated space for sleeping. Its leitmotif is a curve that follows the horizon and becomes an abstract motif at the foot of Svatobor Hill.

This small house offered us as architects a unique experience. In addition to the complete project design we also participated in its construction, which we carried out almost entirely on our own in 2 persons.