Cabin Above the Town / BYRÓ architekti - Exterior PhotographyCabin Above the Town / BYRÓ architekti - Exterior Photography, FacadeCabin Above the Town / BYRÓ architekti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsCabin Above the Town / BYRÓ architekti - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamCabin Above the Town / BYRÓ architekti - More Images+ 20

Cabins & Lodges
Sušice, Czech Republic
  • Architects: BYRÓ architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ondřej Bouška
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Flügger
  • Lead Architects : Jan Holub, Tomáš Hanus
Text description provided by the architects. The house – the fence is at the end of a narrow, sloping access road, at the intersection of the city and countryside.

The cabin is surrounded by a fence for privacy while offering views of the garden, the city, and the nearby Šumava mountains.

The house is designed for one resident and features an open layout with a partially elevated space for sleeping. Its leitmotif is a curve that follows the horizon and becomes an abstract motif at the foot of Svatobor Hill.

This small house offered us as architects a unique experience. In addition to the complete project design we also participated in its construction, which we carried out almost entirely on our own in 2 persons.

