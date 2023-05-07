Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura

Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura

Save
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura

Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaWatchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, BeamWatchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, FacadeWatchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairWatchman House / CoA Arquitectura - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Aguascalientes, Mexico
  • Architects: CoA Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  926 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar Studio
  • Project Design: Arq. Francisco Gutiérrez (Principal COA arquitectura)
  • Project Coordinator: Arq. Catalina Joya
  • Executive Project: Arq. Tania Robles
  • Builder: Arq. Arturo Castro Lozano
  • Structural Engineer: Ing. Juan Jesús Aguirre (Principal CEROMOTION)
  • Program: Residencia
  • City: Aguascalientes
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Image 9 of 12
Plan - Ground floor

Text description provided by the architects. House for the watchman and his family with a living room, dining, kitchen, two bedrooms a bathroom, and a laundry patio positioned in a corner lot of 62 square meters.

Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Image 10 of 12
Plan - 1st floor

On one hand, a house was sought that with very few elements could be appropriated by a family as a dignified home, and on the other hand be able to build it in the fastest and most efficient way possible with the constructive system.

Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Image 11 of 12
Plan - Roof

The walls on the lower and upper level are colored integrated apparent blocks, jalcreto and concrete joists slabs (a common construction system in Jalisco), polished concrete floors, pine wood dividing walls, and steel window frames. 

Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Image 12 of 12
Section

The house is shown as a monolithic box closed to the exterior; however, it is opened to an interior patio for the social area. A low wall, a steel fence, and an apparent concrete canopy vestibule the entry from the exterior.

Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Beam
© César Béjar Studio

The stair opening interrupts the concrete joists with a steel beam and produces a double-height space that dignifies going upstairs where the pine wood dividing walls give warmth to the vestibular space before entering both bedrooms.

Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© César Béjar Studio

The laundry patio is veiled with a lower wall and is semi-covered by the same continuous canopy from the entryway. Through the modulation, meeting of the elements, and the play between textures and materials, we sought to achieve both the greatest simplicity and spatial quality.

Save this picture!
Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© César Béjar Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
COA Arquitectura
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Watchman House / CoA Arquitectura" [Casa Velador / COA Arquitectura] 07 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999535/watchman-house-coa-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags