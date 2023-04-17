Submit a Project Advertise
World
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos

Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos

Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Beam

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Sanxenxo, Spain
  • Architects: Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Lead Architect : Manuel Carbajo Capeáns y Celso Barrios Ceide
  • Delineation : David Camiño Quintela, Laura Pardo, Beatriz Asorey, Alejandro Calviño Pérez
  • Technical Architect : Enrique Martínez Carregal
  • Structural Calculation : Ameneiros Rey | HH Arquitectos
  • Engineering : Obradoiro Enxeñeiros
  • City : Sanxenxo
  • Country : Spain
  
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 15 of 24
Site Plan
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Carabuxeira is a place located in Sanxenxo. It takes its name from a little beach placed at the foot of the southwest slope of the Alto de Chan de Gorita (a megalithic complex over 4.000 years ago), an enclave of great landscape value.

Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 16 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz

In this location, a small house is demanded, a refuge, of adjusted dimensions, raised as an open common space connected to the exceptional views that the plot has.

Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 17 of 24
Mezzanine
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 20 of 24
Setion
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Beam
© Luis Díaz Díaz

A container is projected that, starting from a main space that recognizes the topography on which it is located, raised to the exterior, both in close relation with the plot (living room, garden) and in the distance of the west views (Ría de Pontevedra). From the central space (live-walk-cook), new spaces are created with an intention of complementing it (bathroom), with scale and dimensions that are adapted to its uses.

Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 18 of 24
Upper Floor Plan
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 19 of 24
Setion
Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Handrail
© Luis Díaz Díaz

As a volume, the purpose is to encourage landscape integration, making diffuse limits, connecting to the closing walls, and using a range of materials that appears in the environment nearby: grey granite, (like feet vine training), concrete, and cedar wood. A house between sea and mountain. An Atlantic refugee.

Single-Family House in Carabuxeira / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project gallery

About this office
Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos
Office

