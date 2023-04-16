Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects

KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects

Save
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects

KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, BathroomKUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailKUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, GlassKUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior PhotographyKUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Text description provided by the architects. Design of the exhibition space for 'Yushoku Kumihimo Domyo' exhibition at the Japan House London, São Paulo, and Los Angeles. As we wondered how best to express the charm of small, delicate kumihimo within a large gallery, our first thought was that we needed a quiet and clear space, to make the small objects stand out and draw attention to them.

Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jérémie Souteyrat

At the same time, somewhere like the White Cube, which is quiet yet inorganic and flat, would not be right for kumihimo. The ideal space had to be something like water, transparent yet filled with vitality. We, therefore, formed a boundary, like a himorogi*, to create spaces where it is possible to focus solely only on the kumihimo. Nothing is present within the white frames other than the kumihimo themselves. All the information panels and other explanatory elements are placed outside the boundary. *Himorogi

A Shintō yorishiro, a place to attract and welcome kami deities. The materials of the himorogi themselves are light and weak, but form a borderland with great significance, showing the presence of the kami.

Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Image 7 of 20
© Jérémie Souteyrat
Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Image 19 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Spatial structure: positioning- Grid of nine: The frames are arranged in a grid of nine, inspired by mandalas, which show time repeatedly flowing towards the centre.

Spatial structure: details - Fine detailing, integrated texture: The frame that forms the boundary is thin and at first glance appears to be just a frame, painted white. In fact, however, it incorporates a lot of intricate detail.

Wood and gofun : The frame itself is made of cedar, with a gofun* coating. We carefully considered which materials would best suit the texture of silk kumihimo. Agofun coating has a grainy feel that is quite different from paint, or oil staining. The layered, translucent texture allows the reddish cedar grain to be perceived underneath the white gofun, adding a sense of depth, as the skin-coated with o-shiroi*. *Gofun

Powdered seashells : *O-shiroi  A powder foundation used in traditional Japanese makeup

Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Earth plinths: We could not conceive of delicate frames being laid directly on the gallery floor. We therefore placed some plinths under each frame. These plinths are made of ceramic blocks. Our aim was to link the gallery’s stark white, industrial space with the delicate frames through a material having the strength and texture of the earth.

Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography
© Jérémie Souteyrat
Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Image 20 of 20
Sections
Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Jérémie Souteyrat
Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Perhaps we ought to provide some historical background on how pillars are erected, to explain the concept of these earthenware plinths. The oldest method of pillar construction is hottate-bashira, which literally means ‘dig and erect’. This is the simplest way to set up a pillar and is found in many other countries too. The history of kumihimo is similarly ancient, so we thought it appropriate to use a combination of materials that would be reminiscent of hotttate-bashira. Of course, digging the floor is not possible within a gallery, so instead we decided to place the pillars on top of earthen blocks that had been hardened and fired.

Save this picture!
KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rei Mitsui Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitUnited Kingdom
Cite: "KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO / Rei Mitsui Architects" 16 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999517/kumihimo-japanese-silk-braiding-by-domyo-rei-mitsui-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags