World
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura

Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  Architects: 24 7 Arquitetura
  Area: 423
  Year: 2019
  Photographs
    Photographs: Adriano Pacelli
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: MAV do Brasil, Maximmus Marmoraria, Nacional Telhas, Unique Revestimentos, União Técnica
  Architecture Design: Christian D'Abruzzo
  Arquitetos Líderes: Giuliano Pelaio, Gustavo Tenca
  Co Creative Architect: Christian D'Abruzzo
  Co Architect Of Interiors: Lorena Cia, Jully Paiva
  Interior Design: Nicolas Meireles, Camila Kuhl, Carolina Moretti
  Landscape: Alexandre Galhego Paisagismo
  Structure: WGA Engenharia
  Foundations: Balbino
  Electrical And Hydraulic: Revix Engenharia
  Construction Administration And Management: Coletivo Obras
  Country: Brazil
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adriano Pacelli

Text description provided by the architects. The house's layout consists of the creation of 3 separate blocks: garage, social, and barbecue with laundry, which are connected through two small squares covered by the slab of the bedrooms above. The first square is the entrance space to the residence that "separates" the garage volume from the social volume. The second square occurs in the transition between the social volume and the leisure volume of the house.

Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adriano Pacelli
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Adriano Pacelli
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 31 of 32
Isometric
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Chair
© Adriano Pacelli

Two consolidated neighboring houses and an interesting view to the back of the condominium suggested that the project be organized through a central visual axis that runs throughout the length of the house without any physical barriers to the gaze. The configuration of the natural topography, with an incline up to half of the terrain and a decline from the middle to the end of the lot, led us to the solution of creating the garage at the same level as the sidewalk and all other programs, 1 meter above. The pool, on the other hand, is again below the social level, to perfectly accommodate the slope of the back of the terrain.

Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Adriano Pacelli
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 26 of 32
Planta - Pavimento superior
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Adriano Pacelli

The house's layout consists of the creation of 3 separate blocks: garage, social, and barbecue with laundry, which are connected through two small squares covered by the slab of the bedrooms above. Surrounded by landscaping and Goiás stone pavers, the first square is the entrance space to the residence that "separates" the garage volume from the social volume. The second square occurs in the transition between the social volume and the leisure volume of the house. Sliding glass doors delimit the internal spaces of the residence while fully opening to allow for total integration with the squares.

Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Adriano Pacelli

The mixed structure of exposed concrete slabs with metal beams helps solve the spans of the 3 volumes of the ground floor without the presence of pillars, making the sensation of a large, connected span between interior and exterior even more interesting.

Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Adriano Pacelli
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Image 29 of 32
Section
Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adriano Pacelli

On the upper level, an extensive and wide lateral corridor brings the idea of a covered balcony to the bedrooms and the family's more intimate TV room. A garden-covered balcony at the back of the volume provides views of the sunset and a space for the family to enjoy the cooler nights of the region. The house is naturally illuminated and ventilated since it is possible to provide cross ventilation from end to end, both on the ground floor and on the upper floor.

Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adriano Pacelli

Cite: "Two Squares House / 24 7 Arquitetura" [Casa das Duas Praças / 24 7 Arquitetura] 18 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999481/two-squares-house-24-7-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

