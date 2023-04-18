Submit a Project Advertise
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente

House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Río Tercero, Argentina
  • Architects: Karlen + Clemente
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  326
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Lumion, Sika, ACINDAR, Acqua, Alba, Aluar, Duratop, FV, Holcim Argentina, Ilva, Johnson Acero SA, Palmar SA, Trimble Navigation, ferrum
  • Lead Architects : Monica Karlen, Juan Pablo Clemente
Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Environment. The primarily trapezoidal land arranged in a corner is located on the outskirts of the city of Rio Tercero. The implementation premise is to compact and locate the built mass on the heart of the land, looking for a green area to embrace the house.

Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Image 16 of 16
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Use. Functionally, the project is essentially housing for temporary and recreational use, so we aim to achieve the greatest accessibility and flexibility of the social environments, guaranteeing full use over time.
The entrance to the house is made from one of the streets, through vehicular and pedestrian entrances respectively, generously removed to provide a better perspective. 

Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The sequence of use is linear and goes from the outside (pedestrian and vehicular entrance), entering the social areas as the center and distributing a first strip of services (kitchen, toilet-laundry room), then the living room and dining room separated by a wall of exposed brick and finally the private and night areas (2 bedrooms, bathroom, suite with bathroom and dressing room). The rest of the program is completed with a gallery with a pool, and pergolas crowning the views of the surrounding garden.

Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Character. Aesthetically we try to achieve pure, clear, and compact forms working with planes of different materials, seeking to adapt them to the conditions that interior spatiality requires.

Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The materials were chosen for their timeless feel and low maintenance, and for this, they opted for exposed concrete framed in planks, exposed brick masonry, aluminum glass carpentry, and black ironwork. The complete list of components and materials is reflected in the entire façade development.

Save this picture!
House 3X6 / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass, Sink, Windows, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

About this office
Karlen + Clemente
Office

