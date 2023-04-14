Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB

© Brigida Gonzales

Town & City Hall
Oy-Mittelberg, Germany
Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Identity: The design task poses the fundamental question of how to deal with the village structure of Oy-Mittelberg and the associated surroundings. The new town hall is meant to form a symbiosis with the existing structure and closes the urban space towards St.-Anna-Square. The result is a building that continues the structural form of the site and implements functional necessities. The orientation towards traditional construction methods, the associated choice of materials, and the optimization of the building services contribute to a contemporary administrative building, which considers the issue of sustainability over the entire life cycle of the building from production, through use, to deconstruction.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan

Urban concept.: A clear basic volume with an appropriate front area, gabled to the St.- Anna-Square, fits itself into the built environment. The gable roof forms a horizontal termination. The street space of Haager Street widens to the west opening up the public parking lot on the back side of the building. The topography along the main street is taken up by the outdoor facilities. An underground parking garage is embedded in the terrain.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Exterior Photography, Windows
Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Architectural concept and functionality: The form develops from a combination of the given: the program with its functional references and the identity derived from the surroundings. The building, which is uniformly clad from the roof surface to the base of the building, forms a homogeneous structure, which is intended to reflect the identity of the village community. The main entrance is oriented towards St. Anna Square. It is set back, open, and inviting. It provides weather protection and articulates a transparent relationship with the outside space and the village's citizens. The ground floor accommodates all civic functions in addition to a foyer. The main linear staircase provides access to the upper floors and establishes a direct relationship with the other administrative spaces. The meeting room on the top floor opens a wide view across the close public space to the wide alpine panorama.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Windows, Facade
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The design of the new building should neither form a modern contrast within the village center nor pretend that it has already been there for generations. New and yet in such a way that the question of which time the house was built is uninteresting. In other words, a house for the second glance, with captivating craftsmanship, with familiar materials, beautiful joints, and a clear spatial concept that invites you to linger.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Interior Photography
Construction and materiality: The load-bearing structure of the building's ground floor and the first upper floor is executed as a solid structure with reinforced concrete. This basement protects the wooden structure of the attic from rising dampness. Glulam beams are used for the large spans of the roof structure. The roof truss as well as the interior and exterior walls are erected as a wooden structure. The facade appearance of the simple and compact house is determined by the clear structure of vertically arranged, rear-ventilated timber cladding.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Interior Photography, Beam, Arch
Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Beam
The amount of window openings is limited to a necessary measure. The roofing was executed as a coated aluminum standing seam sheet roof.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Chair
The wall surfaces of the corridor partitions are boarded with silver fir boards. The interplay of the white office partitions and acoustic ceilings with the natural, light wood creates unagitated interior spaces with a pleasant atmosphere. The floor coverings of the public areas on the ground floor are designed as polished screed surfaces with an additional aggregate of regional natural stones. Otherwise, parquet flooring is used.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Interior Photography
Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Interior Photography, Chair
As a matter of principle, great importance was attached to the use of durable, biologically harmless, and ecologically sensible materials for the whole building structure. All material decisions were made with a view to their life cycle and coordinated between the client and planners in an interdisciplinary manner.

Oy-Mittelberg Town Hall / Muffler Architekten PartG mbB - Exterior Photography, Windows
87466 Oy-Mittelberg, Germany

Muffler Architekten PartG mbB
