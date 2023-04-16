Pocheon House / 1990uao

+ 18

Derecting : Yoon GeunJu

Program / Use / Building Function : Residential Neighborhood Facilities/Class2 / Exhibition Hall

Architecture : OZH Arhitecture

City : Suseong-gu

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. According to the basic plan for creation, we were entrusted with a plan to create a studio in Deulan Village, which is part of the axis spatial network and a cultural ground around Suseong Pond. The site is one of the multifamily houses around Deulan Children's Park. The project could have been planned as a new building, but we chose internal and external space renovation by considering the existing residential type as a contemporary heritage and utilizing it for preservation.

Since it was used as a house, the piloti space for parking forms the ground level. When it becomes a public facility, the method of calculating the parking lot will change and free space will be created. It's a semi-external space where you can avoid the rain. It was expected that local residents could actively use it in connection with the park. It will be equipped with infrastructure to use external space elements (bookcase, mobility charging, beam projector, etc.).

The existing outer skin, which is less energy efficient, has been removed and insulation performance has been secured with a light outer insulation system. The Aluminum-Expanded Metal Panel, which is easy to install and manage, has an additional double-skin concept. It covers the existing windows with new rules, but it's a way that light and wind pass through. It is shaped by emphasizing the opening and closing according to the interval.

Materials and colors are applied similarly to the exterior so that public spaces are connected internally as it continues from the park. The continuity of the spatial atmosphere is planned to be felt by users and visitors. Increasing the utilization of internal space for longer stays while preventing certain people from occupying it completely in private takes into account the dilemma of using space in public facilities.

The existing building has different residential units, and the common space on each floor of the stairs is not the same size. Spatial integration has been achieved by opening part of the common floor in the stairwell that connects the whole to one space. Buildings with a sense of cross-sectional openness with continuous gaze and sound can immediately communicate with each other. This is a plan that considers future networks between public assets owned by Suseong-gu (orange color, walking network, exchange of local residents, etc.).