Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur

Text description provided by the architects. The Veddige house is situated in the southern part of Sweden, up on a hill with a beautiful view to the west. It is a single-family house surrounded by untouched nature, and it was important for the project to not change it surroundings. Behind old trees, the long narrow volume rest on many thin pillars that are following the terrain and these are visible towards the west, north, and south. This makes the volume float above the steep hill underneath. Towards the east, the house meets the terrain and this is also where you enter.

The long narrow volume came from the functions inside, to be able to have the whole family with four children on one floor and make room for everyone. The challenging terrain determined how the house would be placed in the landscape and this resulted in the special connection with nature outside, the view from each of the bedrooms facing the tree tops, and the spectacular view from the living room over the landscape.

The main focus of the floor plan is the kitchen, which is where the client wants to spend time with family and friends. It also acts as a link between the social areas and the more private ones. The social area of the house is located in the southern part of the house. Where you reach the west-facing balcony, the inset patio helps to divide the open plan, and it is creating three social areas that flow into each other. In the northern parts of the long volume, each family member was given their own private space in narrow yet generous rooms.

The house is constructed of cross-laminated wood and these boards are visible as the surface of the walls and the ceiling indoors. It has both a wooden facade and a wooden roof, these are impregnated with a copper-based agent and then boiled in hot linseed oil under a vacuum, this method is called Linax-treatment made by Bitus. Wood as a roof is traditional for old Swedish houses in the countryside.