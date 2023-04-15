Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur

Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur

Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Windows, Beam

Houses
Veddige, Sweden
  Architects: Fabel Arkitektur
  Area: 302
  Year: 2021
  Photographs:
    Fabel arkitektur, Andreas Borg Scheller
  Manufacturers:
    Massiva Trähus, Westcoast Windows
  Lead Architects: Sofie Campanello, Catharina Dahl Palmér
Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Fabel arkitektur

Text description provided by the architects. The Veddige house is situated in the southern part of Sweden, up on a hill with a beautiful view to the west. It is a single-family house surrounded by untouched nature, and it was important for the project to not change it surroundings. Behind old trees, the long narrow volume rest on many thin pillars that are following the terrain and these are visible towards the west, north, and south. This makes the volume float above the steep hill underneath. Towards the east, the house meets the terrain and this is also where you enter.

Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Fabel arkitektur
Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Fabel arkitektur

The long narrow volume came from the functions inside, to be able to have the whole family with four children on one floor and make room for everyone. The challenging terrain determined how the house would be placed in the landscape and this resulted in the special connection with nature outside, the view from each of the bedrooms facing the tree tops, and the spectacular view from the living room over the landscape.

Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Door
© Fabel arkitektur
Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Fabel arkitektur

The main focus of the floor plan is the kitchen, which is where the client wants to spend time with family and friends. It also acts as a link between the social areas and the more private ones. The social area of the house is located in the southern part of the house. Where you reach the west-facing balcony, the inset patio helps to divide the open plan, and it is creating three social areas that flow into each other. In the northern parts of the long volume, each family member was given their own private space in narrow yet generous rooms.

Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Andreas Borg Scheller
Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andreas Borg Scheller
Plan
Plan

The house is constructed of cross-laminated wood and these boards are visible as the surface of the walls and the ceiling indoors. It has both a wooden facade and a wooden roof, these are impregnated with a copper-based agent and then boiled in hot linseed oil under a vacuum, this method is called Linax-treatment made by Bitus. Wood as a roof is traditional for old Swedish houses in the countryside.

Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Andreas Borg Scheller
Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Column
© Andreas Borg Scheller

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Sweden
Cite: "Veddige House / Fabel Arkitektur" 15 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

