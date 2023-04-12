Submit a Project Advertise
House MiniDV / Viento Norte

Puerto Varas, Chile
  Architects: Viento Norte
  Year: 2022
    Photographs: Matias Riveros
    Manufacturers: Abeja Reina, Dveta
  Lead Architects: Dulce Elena Sánchez y Valeria Perramont
© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa MiniDV is a rural architectural work that stands out for its functionality, compact design, and fast construction. The project was designed by architects from Viento Norte, who sought to integrate the house harmoniously and respectfully into its natural environment.

© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros

The two-sloped design of the house is a classic solution for the area, perfectly adapted to the flat 5,000m2 terrain and the natural tree line that divides it. The facade facing the access street is hermetic and integrates with the plantation of native trees, providing a sense of privacy and protection to the home. Additionally, the maneuvering yard, cellar, and greenhouse make up a more functional and service-oriented sector of the house.

© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros

The spatial distribution of the house focuses on creating a welcoming and functional main space. The double-height living room and large corner window allow natural light and views of the forest and distant meadows. The kitchen and dining room are integrated with the living room, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. The playroom on the second level is also integrated into the main space, projecting out from it. Meanwhile, the private areas of the house are compact and functional, designed to offer comfort and privacy.

© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros
Section
Section
© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros

The structure of the house was built on a concrete base, and the frame is entirely made of wood, covered in white painted pine board to provide brightness and warmth. The windows, supported by graphite-stained wooden structures, create contrast and frame the view toward the outside. The hermetic facades covered in graphite zinc contrast with the large windows and the tile entrance, creating a fusion of the traditional and contemporary.

© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros
Elevation
Elevation
© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros

In summary, the Casa MiniDV is a rural architectural work that perfectly integrates into its natural environment, combining functionality and aesthetics in its design. A compact and cozy home that offers its inhabitants a life experience in the middle of nature.

© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros
Elevations
Elevations
© Matias Riveros
© Matias Riveros

Viento Norte
Wood

Cite: "House MiniDV / Viento Norte" [Casa MiniDV / Viento Norte] 12 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999288/house-minidv-viento-norte> ISSN 0719-8884

