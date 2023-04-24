Opening Up / Industry Meets Design: Steel Pivot Doors in a Production Hall

Situated in the village of Kaltenbach, amidst the Austrian mountains, is the head office of Empl. A manufacturer of fire-fighting trucks and other large vehicles with special functions, their products include off-road vehicles, mobile army hospitals and temperature-controlled trucks to carry food. Whatever their function, each vehicle is unique and has been composed with the greatest of care. The end products can be seen in Empl’s handover hall – a stylish production hall where vehicles are handed over to clients personally. The building has a total of five pivot doors, one of which is most notable. In episode four of Opening up, FritsJurgens gives a peek into this unique space.

