A Pop-Up Installation Exploring Unseen Building Control Systems

Designing building control systems for smart, flexible, and sustainable spaces is becoming more complex due to the changing contemporary home requirements. Pushing towards smart homes, electrical engineering has generated numerous advances that have improved performance while enriching aesthetics and lowering environmental impacts. In line with these global trends, JUNG’s systems for modern building technology are continuously delving into new possibilities in all areas of modern electrical installation, such as switching and control. Showcasing smart sustainability, the temporary installation INVISIBLE is a space where electrical engineering explores the hidden advantages of connections.
The temporary pop-up installation
Diving into electrical engineering’s geometric shapes, lines and point of light, the installation’s design creates a slightly three-dimensional effect. While color contrasts between blue and orange are chosen to enhance optical illusions, the connections that integrate all of the room’s surfaces creates an abstracted sense of space where the invisible becomes tangible.
Creating a whole immersive experience, the design entails recycled paper walls and fixtures, which are also hand painted by Mural Artist JayMT. In addition, visitors can listen to spherical sounds composed by DJ Jens Herzberg, together with ERCO’s lighting effects of visual perception.
From the 17th until the 23rd of April, 2023, this temporary pop-up installation for Fuorisalone 2023 will be present at the Brera Design District in Milan. Immersing visitors into an abstracted world of smart technology, the exhibition organized by Prof. Tina Kammer of InteriorPark artistically rendered corporate and product aspects that are traditionally captured in words.
Smart Solutions: Connections for contemporary homes
Through intelligence that includes simpler installation and operation, smart home systems aim to improve the user’s everyday experience. JUNG's latest home innovations aren’t visible in the products themselves, but in the benefits they provide. Even though they look like regular switches and sockets (in a wide range of colors), these appliances are intelligent and able to communicate with each other via radio.
By “smartifying” buildings, these products use the power socket –with an energy measurement function– to make all the components communicate wirelessly with each other through global Bluetooth® Mesh radio standard. With different alternatives of automation, these systems complement the possibilities of smart home equipment according to the user’s arrangements and needs.
Sustainability: A holistic approach
Being environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and local, these technologies define sustainability throughout an overall design strategy. Innovating with future-proof electrical building technology, these systems are also Cradle to Cradle certified, which enable its components to be reusable in the future.
Although INVISIBLE is temporary, it is created with recycled and durable materials. While display elements will be reused in diverse trade fairs after the exhibition ends, the storage boxes used will be returned to production facilities.
With a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, these systems are integrating environmental, social and governance aspects into their design strategy in order to contribute to the preservation of living spaces today and in the future.
