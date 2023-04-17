A Pop-Up Installation Exploring Unseen Building Control Systems

Designing building control systems for smart, flexible, and sustainable spaces is becoming more complex due to the changing contemporary home requirements. Pushing towards smart homes, electrical engineering has generated numerous advances that have improved performance while enriching aesthetics and lowering environmental impacts. In line with these global trends, JUNG’s systems for modern building technology are continuously delving into new possibilities in all areas of modern electrical installation, such as switching and control. Showcasing smart sustainability, the temporary installation INVISIBLE is a space where electrical engineering explores the hidden advantages of connections.

The temporary pop-up installation

Diving into electrical engineering’s geometric shapes, lines and point of light, the installation’s design creates a slightly three-dimensional effect. While color contrasts between blue and orange are chosen to enhance optical illusions, the connections that integrate all of the room’s surfaces creates an abstracted sense of space where the invisible becomes tangible.

Creating a whole immersive experience, the design entails recycled paper walls and fixtures, which are also hand painted by Mural Artist JayMT. In addition, visitors can listen to spherical sounds composed by DJ Jens Herzberg, together with ERCO’s lighting effects of visual perception.

From the 17th until the 23rd of April, 2023, this temporary pop-up installation for Fuorisalone 2023 will be present at the Brera Design District in Milan. Immersing visitors into an abstracted world of smart technology, the exhibition organized by Prof. Tina Kammer of InteriorPark artistically rendered corporate and product aspects that are traditionally captured in words.

Save this picture! For a smart home, all you need is a screwdriver and a smartphone. The JUNG HOME app provides direct access to all devices - entirely without the Internet, a WiFi router or a server. This means only one app is needed for JUNG HOME - for everything from commissioning and daily operation through to updating and servicing. Image Courtesy of JUNG

Smart Solutions: Connections for contemporary homes

Through intelligence that includes simpler installation and operation, smart home systems aim to improve the user’s everyday experience. JUNG's latest home innovations aren’t visible in the products themselves, but in the benefits they provide. Even though they look like regular switches and sockets (in a wide range of colors), these appliances are intelligent and able to communicate with each other via radio.

Save this picture! JUNG HOME SCHUKO® socket outlets in the LS ZERO switch range in the Les Couleurs® Le Corbusier colour vert olive vif (left). © Constantin Meyer. Image Courtesy of JUNG

Save this picture! JUNG Home push-button in the LS 990 switch range made of aluminium. Image Courtesy of JUNG

By “smartifying” buildings, these products use the power socket –with an energy measurement function– to make all the components communicate wirelessly with each other through global Bluetooth® Mesh radio standard. With different alternatives of automation, these systems complement the possibilities of smart home equipment according to the user’s arrangements and needs.

Sustainability: A holistic approach

Being environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and local, these technologies define sustainability throughout an overall design strategy. Innovating with future-proof electrical building technology, these systems are also Cradle to Cradle certified, which enable its components to be reusable in the future.

Although INVISIBLE is temporary, it is created with recycled and durable materials. While display elements will be reused in diverse trade fairs after the exhibition ends, the storage boxes used will be returned to production facilities.

With a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, these systems are integrating environmental, social and governance aspects into their design strategy in order to contribute to the preservation of living spaces today and in the future.

Save this picture! The Cradle to Cradle® certification of numerous products such as switches, sockets but also technical KNX push-buttons with the Bronze status was an important milestone in JUNG's sustainability strategy. . Image Courtesy of JUNG

For more information on switches and control systems, visit the product catalog.