World
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography, FacadeCañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, HandrailCañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior PhotographyCañada House / Escobedo Soliz

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico
  Construction : Taller 499
  Landcape Design : PAAR Taller
  Lighting Design Consultants : Sombra
  Structure : Elizarrarás Ingeniería
  Engineering Project : Ro Consultores
  City : Naucalpan de Juárez
  Country : Mexico
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 20 of 29
Overall floor plan
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. The plot of the house is narrow and has a significant slope. In front of the property, there is a natural reserve that covers part of the ravine and the river.

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Garden, Forest
© Ariadna Polo
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 21 of 29
level +1 plan
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ariadna Polo

The construction is developed downwards, taking advantage of the natural slope of the property, so that towards the street there is only one level above the sidewalk and two below. On the level above the sidewalk, there are bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing rooms, and t.v rooms.

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ariadna Polo
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 22 of 29
level 0 plan
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ariadna Polo

Below the sidewalk level, there is the ground floor with the public area and the kitchen. One level below, on the natural terrain, below the living room, a central patio was built that hosts an open-air kitchen and a semi-covered pool.

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography
© Ariadna Polo
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 23 of 29
level +1 plan
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Arch
© Ariadna Polo

The building’s footprint is just 100 square meters from the blocks of services and circulations that are along the two sides long sides of the plot, these lateral volumes protect the privacy of the house and receive the white transverse volumes suspended above the natural terrain, allowing the topography and vegetation of the ravine to pass under the entire house without obstacles.

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ariadna Polo
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 24 of 29
Longitudinal section
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 25 of 29
Longitudinal section
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography
© Ariadna Polo

These white volumes contain the main spaces of the house and open from side to side towards the ravine and the interior patios.

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Ariadna Polo
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 26 of 29
Cross section
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 27 of 29
Cross section
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Ariadna Polo

The structural system of the building is based on rigid concrete frames with masonry enclosing walls and slabs made from joists and vaults. The foundation is based on continuous footings staggered with the slope of the land and connected with retaining walls.

Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ariadna Polo
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 28 of 29
Cross section
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Image 29 of 29
Front Facade
Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz - Exterior Photography
© Ariadna Polo

Cite: "Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz" [Casa de la Cañada / Escobedo Soliz] 06 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

