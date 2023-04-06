Cañada House / Escobedo Soliz

+ 24

Construction : Taller 499

Landcape Design : PAAR Taller

Lighting Design Consultants : Sombra

Structure : Elizarrarás Ingeniería

Engineering Project : Ro Consultores

City : Naucalpan de Juárez

Country : Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The plot of the house is narrow and has a significant slope. In front of the property, there is a natural reserve that covers part of the ravine and the river.

The construction is developed downwards, taking advantage of the natural slope of the property, so that towards the street there is only one level above the sidewalk and two below. On the level above the sidewalk, there are bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing rooms, and t.v rooms.

Below the sidewalk level, there is the ground floor with the public area and the kitchen. One level below, on the natural terrain, below the living room, a central patio was built that hosts an open-air kitchen and a semi-covered pool.

The building’s footprint is just 100 square meters from the blocks of services and circulations that are along the two sides long sides of the plot, these lateral volumes protect the privacy of the house and receive the white transverse volumes suspended above the natural terrain, allowing the topography and vegetation of the ravine to pass under the entire house without obstacles.

These white volumes contain the main spaces of the house and open from side to side towards the ravine and the interior patios.

The structural system of the building is based on rigid concrete frames with masonry enclosing walls and slabs made from joists and vaults. The foundation is based on continuous footings staggered with the slope of the land and connected with retaining walls.