House in Xinzo / CarbaioBarrios Arquitectos + Cenlitrosmetrocadrado

Drafting : Alejandro Calviño Pérez, David Camiño Quintela, Laura Pardo

Technical Architects : Enrique Martínez Carregal

Structural Engineering : HH Arquitectos

Engineering : Obradoiro Enxeñeiros

City : Brión

Country : Spain

Situation. The geometry of the plot is like a rhomboid with 40 meters on the longest side and 22 meters on the short side. The longest side is oriented in the northwest-southwest direction. The short side is in contact with the road which communicates the house with the village of Xinzo. The topography is assimilable to a flat surface with a minimum fall in a longitudinal direction. However, there is a vertical drop in relation to the neighbor’s plot, in the north. There is an auxiliary building in the northwest plot’s corner intended for storage.

Schedule. It is requested by the owners of a construction that, having a housing use, could be flexible enough to different use configurations and forms. For that reason, it was projected a unique space which is divided into different areas (live, cook, bath, rest) along it. The existing building is refurbished, keeping its auxiliary use like storage and multiuse room. Buildings. The new building volume has two spaces below ground level, one to locate facilities building and other for a swimming pool, generating a transversal axis under it which create an entry tour from the exterior and vice versa. The form has its origin on an existing building section, a common building section of the galician popular one-storey architecture and with symmetric gable roof. Based on this figure as an element of integration into the landscape, the project starts to grow, in response to a particular functional schedule, seeking its own character from an expressive point of view.

The transversal position of the new building compared with the already existing one and dominant axis of the plot aims to understand the piece like a conceptual limit between public and private space. This way, a sequence of ambiguous spaces is generated that subtly increases the levels of privacy and intimacy, without the need to create overacting fence solutions. The area defined by the two buildings responds to a traditional galician scheme called “eira” or “curral”, becoming an element of connection and interaction between two pieces. This allows to fully open the common rooms of the house to the outside and accentuate that factor of connection, fluidity, and continuity. Rooms with higher levels of privacy, like bedroom and bathroom are placed on the guides, connecting with exterior through two inner courtyards. In relation with the building form, it adopted the humble, simple, and honest tone of the existing building, expressing itself through codes more typical of an industrial building than a house. Even though each building belongs to a different period, both share the same formal sobriety, making them as volumes with closed and solid appearance, avoiding superfluous and unnecessary constructive solutions or materials. This pattern continues in the interior, with a whole space where furniture defines the uses in each room, without needing to make interior divisions. This constructive transparency and sincerity is reflected in the interior finishes, where materials that conform walls, slabs and roof plans are shown naked, without complexes, looking for the dignity of what is useful and necessary.

La edificación existente se rehabilita manteniendo un uso auxiliar como almacén y sala multiuso. Las edificaciones. El volumen de nueva planta cuenta con dos espacios bajo rasante, uno para ubicar las instalaciones de servicio del conjunto y otro relleno de agua para el baño (piscina), generando un recorrido de entrada y salida desde el exterior y el interior como eje transversal bajo el volumen principal.

La pieza tiene su origen en la sección de la antigua construcción existente en la parcela, una sección arquetípica de la arquitectura popular de una única altura con cubierta simétrica a dos aguas. A partir de esa figura como elemento de integración comienza la pieza a dimensionarse para dar respuesta a un determinado programa funcional y a buscar su personalidad desde un plano más expresivo.

La disposición transversal de la nueva edificación con respeto a la existente y al eje dominante de la parcela responde a entender la pieza como el límite conceptual entre lo público y lo privado. De esta forma se genera desde el acceso a la parcela una secuencia de espacios ambiguos que van incrementando con sutileza los niveles de privacidad e intimidad, sin necesidad de la instalación de soluciones de cerramiento sobreactuadas.

El espacio delimitado por las dos edificaciones responde a un tradicional esquema de eira o curral, convirtiéndose en un elemento de conexión e interacción entre las dos piezas. Esto permite abrir en su totalidad las estancias comunes de la vivienda al exterior y acentuar ese factor de conexión, fluidez y continuidad.

Las estancias que requieren un mayor nivel de privacidad como son el dormitorio y el baño se sitúan en los testeros, vinculándose al exterior a través de un pequeño rincón verde situado entre la edificación y el cierre de la parcela, lo que contribuye a desahogar estas estancias manteniendo una cierta intimidad. Formalmente, se adopta el tono humilde, sencillo y honesto de la edificación existente, expresándose mediante códigos más propios de un almacén o nave industrial que de una vivienda.

A pesar de que cada una pertenece a un tiempo diferente, comparten la misma sobriedad en su formalización, configurándose como volúmenes de apariencia cerrada y maciza, evitando el empleo de materiales y soluciones constructivas superfluas e innecesarias.

Esta pauta se hace extensiva al interior, configurando un único espacio libre donde las piezas de equipamiento van definiendo los usos en cada punto, sin necesidad de efectuar divisiones interiores. Esta transparencia y sinceridad constructiva queda reflejada en los acabados interiores, donde los materiales empleados en la construcción de muros, soleras y planos de cubierta se muestran desnudos, sin complejos, buscando la dignidad de lo útil y necesario.