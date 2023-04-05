Fortin House / Studio Odile Decq

+ 21

Houses • France Architects: Studio Odile Decq

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 167 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Philippe Ruault

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Luceplan

"See everything but only be guessed". On the north coast of Brittany, the house is located at the end of a rocky point between 2 large beaches facing the ocean, with a 180° view of the sea. A ''Fortin'' was built there at the beginning of the 20th century. In order to succeed in the implantation of the house, and not to denature the site, the project melts, is posed, and underlines the landscape.

Discreet, the house is presented as an unfolding of glass facades under a pleated cover of slabs of schist that largely exceeds the facades. The central patio brings natural light to the heart of the house and creates an indoor/outdoor space sheltered from the sea winds.

The interior space is a continuous space totally open to the outside for maximum transparency. A long red sofa extended by a desk wraps around the patio and offers multiple seating possibilities to enjoy the permanent spectacle of the sea.

The space of the house is extended outside by a generous terrace on the roof of the fort. The latter, now used as an occasional dwelling, has been redesigned to better open up its interior space and give it a better view of the outside through two new windows.

The dry-stone roof extends the high granite party wall with the property above so that it is not seen. It also integrates into the landscape of the stone walls and granite stairs running along the rocky point as with the fort with its very steep architecture but left as is.