LHM House / André Becker

Architects: André Becker
- Area : 650 m²
- Year : 2017
Manufacturers : Fabio flaks, Jorge Zalszupin, Sebastian Herkner, Sérgio Rodrigues, oscar niemeyer
- Construction : VPR Engenharia
- Structural Calcutation : Benedictis
- Metallic Structure : Planmetal
- Carpentry : Paulo Alves
- City : São Paulo
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The basis of this project was an existing two-story renovation of a residence and a shed with service areas. The renovated residence was the work of Aurélio Martinez Flores(1929-2015), a Mexican architect living in Brazil, who influenced an entire generation of architects from São Paulo.
The project developed a new pavement, and completely remodeled existing flows and environments. We demolished part of the building to transform it into an aerial garden and SPA.
The house is in front of a public square with beautifull trees. The project sought to open up more to the square, and fill the house with gardens on all floors, creating a symbiotic relationship between them.
The new structure is metallic: light and quick to assemble, allowing a clear reading of every moment of the work. This new exoskeleton has two pillars on the side of the house, and other two pillar using a existing concrete slab as support, allowing for the new floor to preserve the original structure without the need for reinforcements.