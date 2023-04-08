LHM House / André Becker

+ 29

Houses, Detail • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: André Becker

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 650 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2017

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Fabio flaks , Jorge Zalszupin , Sebastian Herkner , Sérgio Rodrigues , oscar niemeyer

Construction : VPR Engenharia

Structural Calcutation : Benedictis

Metallic Structure : Planmetal

Carpentry : Paulo Alves

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The basis of this project was an existing two-story renovation of a residence and a shed with service areas. The renovated residence was the work of Aurélio Martinez Flores(1929-2015), a Mexican architect living in Brazil, who influenced an entire generation of architects from São Paulo.

The project developed a new pavement, and completely remodeled existing flows and environments. We demolished part of the building to transform it into an aerial garden and SPA.

The house is in front of a public square with beautifull trees. The project sought to open up more to the square, and fill the house with gardens on all floors, creating a symbiotic relationship between them.

The new structure is metallic: light and quick to assemble, allowing a clear reading of every moment of the work. This new exoskeleton has two pillars on the side of the house, and other two pillar using a existing concrete slab as support, allowing for the new floor to preserve the original structure without the need for reinforcements.