World
LHM House / André Becker

LHM House / André Becker

LHM House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Deck
LHM House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
LHM House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
LHM House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Detail
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: André Becker
  Area: 650
  Year: 2017
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Fabio flaks, Jorge Zalszupin, Sebastian Herkner, Sérgio Rodrigues, oscar niemeyer
LHM House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. The basis of this project was an existing two-story renovation of a residence and a shed with service areas. The renovated residence was the work of Aurélio Martinez Flores(1929-2015), a Mexican architect living in Brazil, who influenced an entire generation of architects from São Paulo.

LHM House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ana Mello
LHM House / André Becker - Interior Photography
© Ana Mello

The project developed a new pavement, and completely remodeled existing flows and environments. We demolished part of the building to transform it into an aerial garden and SPA.

LHM House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Deck, Patio
© Ana Mello
LHM House / André Becker - Image 32 of 34
Ground Floor Plan
LHM House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Ana Mello

The house is in front of a public square with beautifull trees. The project sought to open up more to the square, and fill the house with gardens on all floors, creating a symbiotic relationship between them.

LHM House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Ana Mello
LHM House / André Becker - Image 31 of 34
Section
LHM House / André Becker - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Ana Mello

The new structure is metallic: light and quick to assemble, allowing a clear reading of every moment of the work. This new exoskeleton has two pillars on the side of the house, and other two pillar using a existing concrete slab as support, allowing for the new floor to preserve the original structure without the need for reinforcements.

LHM House / André Becker - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Ana Mello

André Becker
