JR House / Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura

Houses • Brazil Architects: Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 11840 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Rafael Renzo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Jmar , Portobello Shop Itu , Tresuno Criações em Concreto , kitchens

Arquiteta Líder : Gilda Mierelles

Structure : Engecalc

Hydraulics And Electrics : Guimaro e Associados

Construction : Cristiano Ribeiro

Landscaping : Paula Barrotti

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Terras de São José, in Itu (SP), the JR residence, a Gilda Meirelles Arquitetura project, was designed for a couple with children and grandchildren, thinking mainly of the leisure that it should provide and the possibility of serving as a home.

The terrain of the residence ends in an admirable forest that coincides with the north face, considered by the architects as the best face. The project was conceived so that all the rooms faced the forest, creating the feeling that the house was isolated in the middle of the forest.

The large glass frames help interconnect the rooms, offering a feeling of spaciousness and connecting the house even more to the outside. Besides the interconnection, the large glass panels allow natural light to enter the house, making it even cozier.

Among the predominant materials thought to help integrate the house with the countryside are stone, wood, and clay tiles. The clients asked the office for aluminum window frames to match the materials used, so the solution was to paint them matte brown and fix them to the wood.

The greatest difficulty encountered by the office was the slope of the terrain, which was solved by creating a two-story part and a ground level part, with the ground level in the middle floor of the house. The project's highlights are the unevenness, which made it possible to create volumes with different heights, and the view of the beautiful forest.

The leisure area has a TV, barbecue, pizza oven and wine cellar and all these environments were created attached to the house's body, taking advantage that it is a corner lot, it was possible to create an independent entrance for these environments. The automation also played an indispensable role in the project, used mainly in the social lighting and in the garden irrigation.