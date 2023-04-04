Submit a Project Advertise
France
Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE

Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE

© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Massy, France
Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Text description provided by the architects. The school is situated at the periphery of the new neighborhood, at the edge between nature and the city, which consequently implies special attention given to the landscape. The project aims therefore to offer to the neighborhood children a school of particular architectural and environmental quality, comfortable and responds to the challenges and constraints of the site.

Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Image 27 of 32
Longitudinal Section
Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

The urban integration of this building puts forward the proximity with the inhabitants and opens up to the Place des Ecoles. The entrance of the underground parking and the delivery area is placed towards the Vilgénis Street face to the Place des Commerces, ensuring therefore a safe entrance area to the school.

Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Image 24 of 32
Ground Floor Plan

The Volume of the building is an H typology that allows a rational response to the desired organization of the various entities forming the project, and equally offers the best orientation of the internal and external spaces, the classrooms benefiting from a South orientation which is ideal for teaching purposes.

Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Handrail
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Privileging the level accessibility for the reception areas, the playgrounds, the restaurant, and the classrooms of the younger section, the building develops on two floors for the elder section.

Vil Genis School / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Project location

Address:91300 Massy, France

Wood, Concrete

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
