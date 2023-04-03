Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

+ 26

Collaborators : Amana Roveri e Bianca Monti

Landscape Design : Maria João d'Orey

Illustrations : Herbert Anthony

City : Pedregulho

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. On the beam the house lands

quietly unloading

Your life on the pillar

smoothly connects

Synthesizing the complexity of designing

Substantially in the serenity of living.

The Serene House is constituted by the overlapping of prisms, where the game of full and empty, weaves the program of the house.

On the ground floor, the volumes that form the gourmet area and service space oppose the volume of guest rooms and the intimate room, and in the intermediate span of 20 meters, is born the living and the internal garden.

The span crowned by the intimate area functions as the heart of the house, surrounded by gardens and a pond, and opening completely onto the swimming pool which overlooks the lake and the hills.