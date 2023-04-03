Submit a Project Advertise
Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardSerene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, DeckSerene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenSerene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardSerene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - More Images+ 26

Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. On the beam the house lands
quietly unloading
Your life on the pillar
smoothly connects
Synthesizing the complexity of designing
Substantially in the serenity of living.

Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba

The Serene House is constituted by the overlapping of prisms, where the game of full and empty, weaves the program of the house.

Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba
Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba
Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 23 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Deck
© Maíra Acayaba

On the ground floor, the volumes that form the gourmet area and service space oppose the volume of guest rooms and the intimate room, and in the intermediate span of 20 meters, is born the living and the internal garden.

Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 29 of 31
Exploded axonometry

The span crowned by the intimate area functions as the heart of the house, surrounded by gardens and a pond, and opening completely onto the swimming pool which overlooks the lake and the hills.

Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Maíra Acayaba

Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Serene House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura" [Casa Serena / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura] 03 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998898/serene-house-felipe-caboclo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

