Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects

Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects

Save
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects

Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFloating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, PatioFloating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, BeamFloating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, DeckFloating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Hiroyuki Oki

A Mostly Outdoor House = Designing the Blank - A house for a young Vietnamese couple in Thu Duc, located in the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh City. The site covers with tropical vegetation in its garden; however, it is often flooded by the nearby river.

Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Hiroyuki Oki

Correspondingly, the surrounding buildings have their first floor elevated more than 80cm above the street level. One of the client's requests was to have the first floor be elevated 1 m above the street level. At the same time, to maximize the site and location advantages, the house should be open with a luxuriant garden to the river nearby so that the clients could be closer to nature.

Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Image 37 of 37
Section
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Hiroyuki Oki

The site's uniqueness speaks to one of the Vietnamese geological characteristics of the submerged landscape; we composed the house as three slabs floating above the ground. The slabs are varied in shape between the upper and lower floors. The gap between each floor creates a diversity of spaces indoors and outdoors. Each slab is extended toward the garden, cantilevering in multiple directions, and serves as a terrace or outdoor space, an eave for an opening, and a roof to cover an outdoor staircase. The three slabs are connected to all outdoor spaces, including the rooftop, by an outdoor staircase independent from the interior. In other words, all circulation is continuous using the outdoor space without cutting through the indoor.

Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, Deck, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Image 34 of 37
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Windows, Sink
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

In this project, we attempt to reinterpret the conventional Vietnamese concrete frame construction method. The idea was to use a ribbed slab to extend the floor as a cantilever while using slender columns to support it. The columns have minimum dimensions of 300 x 150 mm, working with a second-floor beam width of 150 mm to make the slab thickness appear extremely small. The result is a light design in which the interior and exterior are continuous, and the slab seems to float above its surroundings. The idea is to update the concrete frame structure, widely used throughout Southeast Asia due to its cost and ease of construction techniques, while following the current form and methods without special techniques.

Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Image 35 of 37
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Including the rooftop, nearly 70% of the floor of this house is outdoors. Furthermore, when folding doors are opened, almost all the space is outdoors, except for a bathroom box. On hot days, a pleasant breeze flows through the openings. When it rains, the air is instantly cooled by vaporization. Along with the open outdoor space of Vietnam, this is a tropical residence where one can always feel close to nature. In Vietnam, where everything is packed tightly together, including people and things, we believe it is essential to design outdoor spaces that serve as "Blank Spaces." This house focuses on the active outdoor life in Vietnam, with a new frame and structural design to realize it.

Save this picture!
Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sanuki Daisuke architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Floating House in Thu Duc / Sanuki Daisuke architects " 04 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998889/floating-house-in-thu-duc-sanuki-daisuke-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags