World
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, BeamCCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamCCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick, Beam, DeckCCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamCCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Industrial Architecture, Offices
Lopez Mateos City , Mexico
  • Architects: Oioioi, Taller MRD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3380 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Camila Cossio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Canto, Novaceramic, Yave
  • Lead Architect : Antonio Morodo
  • Collaborating Architect : Pablo Germenos, Ernesto Pérez
  • Architecture And Construction Supervision : Roberto Valdez
  • Landscaping : Ahuehuete Studio
  • Builder : RAMSA
  • Program : El programa se compone de dos niveles, que albergan cada uno el siguiente programa: Planta baja: Zona de trabajo central, dos patios interiores que rodean a la zona de trabajo central, sala de juntas, área de RH, área de calidad, área de diseño, comedor, baños con zona de lockers y vigilancia. Planta alta: Sala de juntas principal.
  • City : Lopez Mateos City
  • Country : Mexico
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Camila Cossio
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Image 19 of 19
Cross section
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Brick
© Camila Cossio

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in an industrial plant dedicated to the production of cardboard.
A pavilion was projected with the task of generating spaces for collaboration, design, meeting points, meetings, and presentations.

CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Brick
© Camila Cossio

It is characterized by an atypical introspective approach that provides users with an intimate area, but at the same time respectful and friendly with its context.

CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Camila Cossio
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Image 16 of 19
Plan - Ground floor
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Camila Cossio

A small oasis or lung that promotes protection from visual and acoustic pollution and provides through its patios green areas and controlled spaces for adequate work experience.

CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick, Beam, Deck
© Camila Cossio
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Image 17 of 19
Plan - 1st floor
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Brick, Facade
© Camila Cossio

The line is made up of an "I" that stores the blind areas of its program at the ends and the transparent ones at the center, achieving incredible permeability from one lattice to the other, passing through the vertebral structure.

CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Camila Cossio
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Image 18 of 19
Longitudinal section
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Camila Cossio

Its materiality is represented by the brick in its natural tone, the wood, and the metallic structure. Brick has the great characteristic of being used as walls, pavements, generating blind facades, or latticework.

CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Closet, Brick, Chair
© Camila Cossio
CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Chair, Facade
© Camila Cossio

Without a doubt, this project will be a place that encourages thought, creativity, and personal and professional growth.

CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Camila Cossio

Project location

Address:Atizapan, State of Mexico, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
