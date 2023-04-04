CCI Offices / Taller MRD + Oioioi

+ 14

Industrial Architecture, Offices • Lopez Mateos City , Mexico Architects: Oioioi, Taller MRD

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 3380 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2023

Photographs Photographs : Camila Cossio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Canto , Novaceramic , Yave

Lead Architect : Antonio Morodo

Collaborating Architect : Pablo Germenos, Ernesto Pérez

Architecture And Construction Supervision : Roberto Valdez

Landscaping : Ahuehuete Studio

Builder : RAMSA

Program : El programa se compone de dos niveles, que albergan cada uno el siguiente programa: Planta baja: Zona de trabajo central, dos patios interiores que rodean a la zona de trabajo central, sala de juntas, área de RH, área de calidad, área de diseño, comedor, baños con zona de lockers y vigilancia. Planta alta: Sala de juntas principal.

City : Lopez Mateos City

Country : Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in an industrial plant dedicated to the production of cardboard.

A pavilion was projected with the task of generating spaces for collaboration, design, meeting points, meetings, and presentations.

It is characterized by an atypical introspective approach that provides users with an intimate area, but at the same time respectful and friendly with its context.

A small oasis or lung that promotes protection from visual and acoustic pollution and provides through its patios green areas and controlled spaces for adequate work experience.

The line is made up of an "I" that stores the blind areas of its program at the ends and the transparent ones at the center, achieving incredible permeability from one lattice to the other, passing through the vertebral structure.

Its materiality is represented by the brick in its natural tone, the wood, and the metallic structure. Brick has the great characteristic of being used as walls, pavements, generating blind facades, or latticework.

Without a doubt, this project will be a place that encourages thought, creativity, and personal and professional growth.