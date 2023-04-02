Submit a Project Advertise
  Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeParlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeParlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, BeamParlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, BeamParlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Friedrichswalde, Germany
  • Heating And Plumbing : Bau Casekow
  • City : Friedrichswalde
  • Country : Germany
Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Beam
© Hanns Joosten

Text description provided by the architects. Opposite the village church in the village center, on a rectangular plot lies the House Parlow. The elongated property slopes downward towards the east and, thanks to its location, allows a view over the roofs into the countryside.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hanns Joosten
Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hanns Joosten

The building is only 5m wide and 15m long. Due to the small ´´footprint´ ´of the house, a lot of open space is preserved. The angle of the shed roof is chosen parallel to the topography. The landscape also has a constitutive effect on the interior. The ground floor cascades over four plateaus. Above them, platforms made of pure cross-laminated timber are arranged at different heights and connected by stairs with varying inclinations.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Image 30 of 37
Ground Floor

In addition to the serving functions, such as the kitchen, bathroom, and toilet, many flexible areas do not have to be assigned a specific use. The interior development experiences a performative moment due to the many offsets and open visual relationships.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
© Hanns Joosten

The four plateaus of the ground floor are based on reinforced concrete foundations and were given exposed concrete floors. All rising structural elements are consistently made of cross-laminated timber panels of different thicknesses, which remain visible inside. The cross-laminated timber elements of the exterior walls are building-high, and the ceilings are hung between the walls. This significantly reduced the number of components. The exterior walls are insulated from the outside with cellulose fiber and covered with rough-cut spruce planks. Their red color contributes to the house's special character.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Hanns Joosten

The roof is a green roof with a retention layer that stores rainwater and releases it to the plants over a long period. The project's sustainability is characterized by the chosen wood building materials, a green roof with retention volume, and an energy concept. Heating is provided by an air heat pump and supplemented by a wood stove.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Hanns Joosten
Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hanns Joosten

Only the floors on the ground floor are equipped with underfloor heating. Warm air can flow through the building through the intermediate spaces, reducing energy consumption. Massive components (concrete floors) store heat and release it with a delay. The roof is prepared for the installation of PV modules. The green roof protects against excessive heating in summer.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hanns Joosten
Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam
© Hanns Joosten
Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Hanns Joosten

The large, partly fixed-glazed wall openings allow the exterior and interior spaces to flow into one another, especially at the front ends. Protected by a canopy, a terrace follows the interior's cascades on the south side. Hardy kiwi plants intertwine on the plant strands along the south side, framing the terrace and providing shade in the summer months.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hanns Joosten

The house's materials are robust and age-worthy due to the surface quality of the raw building materials and finishes.

Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH - Interior Photography
© Hanns Joosten

Cite: "Parlow House / ANNABAU Architektur and Landschaft GmbH" 02 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

