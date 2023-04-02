Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Aware of the challenges linked to the construction of the new Omnisport hall (predominantly basketball) and the renovation and extension of the existing gym, our project aims to respond to the programmatic expectations and proposes quality spaces for sportsmen, be they amateur, professionals, scholars, or spectators.

Following the programmatic, environmental, and economical demands, the project uses architectural and technical solutions aiming to master those constraints.

Particular attention has equally been paid to future investments linked to the maintenance of equipment.