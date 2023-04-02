Submit a Project Advertise
World
Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE

Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE

Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, FacadeJacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Door, HandrailJacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior PhotographyJacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior PhotographyJacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Montpellier, France
  • Architects: BPA ARCHITECTURE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2964
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marie-Caroline LUCAT
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, AIRSUN, Arcelor Mittal, Autodesk Revit, Everlite Concept, MARTY SPORTS, ST GROUP
Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Image 16 of 26
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Aware of the challenges linked to the construction of the new Omnisport hall (predominantly basketball) and the renovation and extension of the existing gym, our project aims to respond to the programmatic expectations and proposes quality spaces for sportsmen, be they amateur, professionals, scholars, or spectators.

Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Image 20 of 26
South Facade and Section
Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Door, Handrail
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Following the programmatic, environmental, and economical demands, the project uses architectural and technical solutions aiming to master those constraints.

Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Particular attention has equally been paid to future investments linked to the maintenance of equipment.

Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Project location

Address:Montpellier, France

Cite: "Jacques Chaban Delmas Sports Hall / BPA ARCHITECTURE" 02 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998824/jacques-chaban-delmas-sports-hall-bpa-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags