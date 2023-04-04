House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio

+ 16

Houses • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects: Fallone Studio

Area : 501 m²

Year : 2019

Manufacturers : JUNG Aluar

Lead Architects : Esteban Fallone

Interior Design : Jimena Marrano

Construction : Leandro Barros

City : Buenos Aires

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The House at El Alfalfar is an architectural structure consisting of three levels, located on a rectangular site with great views of a golf field at its back. The project is organized into three volumes stacked on top of each other. The first one is a reinforced concrete box half-buried underground, above it is a semi-transparent wooden box, and on top of all a white box containing the bedrooms. These volumes have a specific function and are designed to create a balance between functionality and aesthetics.

The project features balconies and eaves that provide shade in the summer and frame the best views throughout the year. A travertine marble platform connects the house with the garden, the pool, and the golf course, seeking to integrate architecture into its natural surroundings.

Additionally, the house has a basement barbecue area with independent access, which is directly linked to the garden and elevates the ground floor above the terrain, allowing for better views and abundant natural light.

We intended to design a house with simple classic architecture where function and beauty are elegantly balanced. The combination of concrete, glass, travertine, and wood looks forward to achieving harmonic and sophisticated aesthetics for a unique living experience.