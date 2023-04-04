Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio

House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio

Save
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio

House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailHouse at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior PhotographyHouse at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailHouse at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography, HandrailHouse at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Fallone Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  501
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JUNG, Aluar
  • Lead Architects : Esteban Fallone
  • Interior Design : Jimena Marrano
  • Construction : Leandro Barros
  • City : Buenos Aires
  • Country : Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Albano García
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Image 14 of 21
Basement Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Image 15 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. The House at El Alfalfar is an architectural structure consisting of three levels, located on a rectangular site with great views of a golf field at its back. The project is organized into three volumes stacked on top of each other. The first one is a reinforced concrete box half-buried underground, above it is a semi-transparent wooden box, and on top of all a white box containing the bedrooms. These volumes have a specific function and are designed to create a balance between functionality and aesthetics.

Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography
© Albano García
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Image 16 of 21
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Image 17 of 21
Roof Plan
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Albano García

The project features balconies and eaves that provide shade in the summer and frame the best views throughout the year. A travertine marble platform connects the house with the garden, the pool, and the golf course, seeking to integrate architecture into its natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows
© Albano García
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Image 19 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Albano García

Additionally, the house has a basement barbecue area with independent access, which is directly linked to the garden and elevates the ground floor above the terrain, allowing for better views and abundant natural light.

Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Albano García
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Image 18 of 21
Axonometric Section
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Albano García

We intended to design a house with simple classic architecture where function and beauty are elegantly balanced. The combination of concrete, glass, travertine, and wood looks forward to achieving harmonic and sophisticated aesthetics for a unique living experience.

Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Albano García
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Image 20 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Albano García

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fallone Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House at El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio" [Casa en El Alfalfar / Fallone Studio] 04 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998805/house-at-el-alfalfar-fallone-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags