Talavera Lofts / Nelsen Partners

Project Designer : Carson Nelsen

Project Manager : Bob Newell

Project Architect : Lindsay Abati, José Aparicio

Tile Design And Brand/Signage : Daniela Valle

City : Austin

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. Talavera Lofts is a testament to Austin's commitment to affordable housing and sustainable urbanism. With its prime location in the heart of East Austin, the development is perfectly situated to serve the community's needs. The 93-unit building is geared towards applicants earning as little as a third of the area median income, ensuring that all Austinites have access to safe and comfortable housing.

DMA Companies, a leader in affordable housing development in Central Texas, took on the task of developing the triangle-shaped site that was left over from the Plaza Saltillo development. The goal was to create state-of-the-art affordable housing that integrates seamlessly into the rapidly-changing neighborhood's scale and materiality. The project is a significant milestone in East Austin's desperate need for affordable housing with first-class access to multi-modal transit.

Sustainability is at the core of Talavera Lofts' design. The project makes use of a difficult urban slice of land that was originally deemed unsuitable for residential development. The location allows for a reduction in parking and vehicle usage, thanks to the many bus, rail, and bicycle lines adjacent to the site that connect to all points of the city. Stormwater is routed to rain gardens behind the building, which hold and filter the water before releasing it back into the ground at a controlled rate.

The architect and landscape architect worked seamlessly to create the bermed outdoor community space adjacent to the Capital Metro light rail on the second-floor terrace. The design includes sound buffering and high-quality windows to mitigate noise issues while maximizing daylighting and promoting individual privacy. Additionally, the building’s orientation toward downtown provides sweeping views from both the common spaces and many of the apartments.

The Plaza Saltillo District has undergone significant gentrification pressures, making Talavera Lofts a critical development for the area's service sector employees and long-time residents at risk of regional displacement. The building's design brings a much-needed bit of panache to the streetscape and normalizes affordable housing in development-resistant neighborhoods. Talavera Lofts is a successful project that embodies Austin's commitment to affordable housing and sustainable urbanism. With its prime location, state-of-the-art design, and commitment to community, Talavera Lofts is a significant milestone in East Austin's development.