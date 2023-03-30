Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS

+ 22

Design Architect : Masato Kawakami, Takuya Uemura

Program / Use / Building Function : Urology Clinic and barber shop

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial structure of the coronavirus pandemic was created with the Light Garden at the center of the space as a symbol of a space filled with soft light and fresh air that creates a sense of security, without denying the gathering of people and fostering a community.

The waiting room is made of wood and faces the garden on two sides, creating a cozy space with a sense of nature, while in the examination, treatment, and operating rooms, we tried to create a space that considers the characteristics of the space by using color in the space.

The architecture is composed of a combination of six volumes (rooms) with different functional characteristics and three voids (gardens). The architecture thus created is a nodal point to the suburban townscape, which seems to have been formed in a somewhat disjointed and chaotic manner, and I believe that it will be accepted by the town as such an entity that can affirm the townscape that has been nurtured over a long period of time.