World
  5. Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS

Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographySakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamSakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, WindowsSakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial structure of the coronavirus pandemic was created with the Light Garden at the center of the space as a symbol of a space filled with soft light and fresh air that creates a sense of security, without denying the gathering of people and fostering a community.

Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Sofa, Beam
© Takumi Ota
Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Takumi Ota
Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

The waiting room is made of wood and faces the garden on two sides, creating a cozy space with a sense of nature, while in the examination, treatment, and operating rooms, we tried to create a space that considers the characteristics of the space by using color in the space.

Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota
Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Image 23 of 27
Sections 02
Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Takumi Ota

The architecture is composed of a combination of six volumes (rooms) with different functional characteristics and three voids (gardens). The architecture thus created is a nodal point to the suburban townscape, which seems to have been formed in a somewhat disjointed and chaotic manner, and I believe that it will be accepted by the town as such an entity that can affirm the townscape that has been nurtured over a long period of time.

Sakurai Clinic / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Takumi Ota

Project location

Address:Aichi Prefecture, Japan

CLOUD ARCHITECTS
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicJapan

