World
Save
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardMADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior PhotographyMADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestMADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Adaptive Reuse, Commercial Architecture
Jung-gu, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Haneol Kim

A church with 120 years of heritage. As with modern architecture, if it is a 120-year-old building with accumulated time and history, we have difficulty in daring to determine or estimate its value. So, we have planned with the highest priority on establishing a new brand story based on the accumulated time and establishing it as a cultural space, rather than erasing the traces of time and the past or replacing them with completely new ones.

MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Haneol Kim
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Image 40 of 46
Plan -1st Floor- Hall of the Forest
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Haneol Kim

For that reason, I’ve thought that a unique story embracing time could not be felt in a new building, furthermore, the condensation of collective memories would be a universal value to be preserved and a result of culture.

MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Windows
© Haneol Kim
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Image 39 of 46
Plan - Ground Floor- Hall of the Forest
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography
© Haneol Kim

Using bricks, stained glass, and structures used as auditoriums, which are the existing finishing materials of the church are not only meaningful in terms of preserving history but also desirable from an economic and environmental point of view.

MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography
© Haneol Kim
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Image 41 of 46
Plan -2nd Floor- Hall of the Forest
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Windows
© Haneol Kim
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Windows
© Haneol Kim

This place contains Made Forest "MADE 林", which embodies the brand's philosophy as a forest of culture, and may-dream, a brand that embodies the essence of rest and wishes for nature in the DNA of humans who wish to return to nature. 

MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography
© Haneol Kim
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Image 38 of 46
Plan - Basement 01 Floor - Hall of the Forest
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Column
© Haneol Kim
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Interior Photography
© Haneol Kim

Forest Hall (Main Hall) is composed of Bakery & Dining, and Performance Hall, while Detached Forest House (Private House) and Heritage Hall (Dharma Hall) consist of experiential exhibition spaces.

MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Haneol Kim
MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Image 46 of 46
Plan - Heritage Hall

There exist traces of old history and culture in the present time, and the traces of layers of memories and time are sometimes reflected in our perception and life. Many architects, including us, were born with the fate of erasing the traces of the past. Anyway, we hope that the past and the present time can coexist through this project of regeneration architecture

MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Haneol Kim

Project gallery

Project location

Address:42 Yongyuseo-ro 479beon-gil, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea

About this office
NONE SPACE
Office

Materials

GlassBrick

Cite: "MADE LIM Café / NONE SPACE" 31 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998742/made-lim-cafe-none-space> ISSN 0719-8884

