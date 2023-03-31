Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner

+ 32

Competition Project Leaders : Alexandra Wagner, Leticia Gil Munoz

Realization Project Leader : Telemach Rieff, Christian von Arenstorff

Building Services : IB Liepelt

City : Donaueschingen

Country : Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Our design for the expansion of this five-star superior golf and spa resort is grounded in a profound awareness and appreciation of the traditional architecture of the region as well as sensitive treatment of existing structures. We remodeled the resort and optimized its logistics processes during normal hotel operations.

The organizational principles of our design for the expanded Hotel Öschberghof are straightforward and easily recognizable. Referring to the characteristic rural architecture of the region, the design includes solitary and grouped buildings with traditional pitched roofs.

Their staggered, almost rhythmic arrangement seeks to embed the complex in its surroundings with sensitivity to the landscape and attention to scale. To that end, we gutted existing buildings and added new structures that contrast in orientation and height. The design encompasses a new entrance hall, a modern conference center, an expanded spa area, and 125 newly-appointed rooms.

By applying our architectural principles consistently throughout the complex, we achieved a configured and easy-to-understand layout. An essential feature of the design is the use of open spaces within the ensemble of buildings: structure and terrace unite to create a symbiotic whole that is distinct from the surrounding landscape.