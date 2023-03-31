Submit a Project Advertise
Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner

Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, WindowsDer Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, FacadeDer Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardDer Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior PhotographyDer Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Donaueschingen, Germany
Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography
© Brigida Gonzalez

Text description provided by the architects. Our design for the expansion of this five-star superior golf and spa resort is grounded in a profound awareness and appreciation of the traditional architecture of the region as well as sensitive treatment of existing structures. We remodeled the resort and optimized its logistics processes during normal hotel operations.

Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography
© Brigida Gonzalez
Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography
© Brigida Gonzalez
Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Brigida Gonzalez

The organizational principles of our design for the expanded Hotel Öschberghof are straightforward and easily recognizable. Referring to the characteristic rural architecture of the region, the design includes solitary and grouped buildings with traditional pitched roofs.

Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Brigida Gonzalez
Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Image 36 of 37
Plan - Ground floor

Their staggered, almost rhythmic arrangement seeks to embed the complex in its surroundings with sensitivity to the landscape and attention to scale. To that end, we gutted existing buildings and added new structures that contrast in orientation and height. The design encompasses a new entrance hall, a modern conference center, an expanded spa area, and 125 newly-appointed rooms.

Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Interior Photography, Chair
© Brigida Gonzalez

By applying our architectural principles consistently throughout the complex, we achieved a configured and easy-to-understand layout. An essential feature of the design is the use of open spaces within the ensemble of buildings: structure and terrace unite to create a symbiotic whole that is distinct from the surrounding landscape.

Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner - Interior Photography
© Brigida Gonzalez

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Donaueschingen, Germany

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsGermany
Cite: "Der Öschberghof Hotel / allmannwappner" 31 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998731/der-oschberghof-hotel-allmannwappner> ISSN 0719-8884

