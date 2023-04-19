Pushing the Limits of Bathroom Furnishing Through Tailor-Made Design

Throughout history, the functional essence of bathrooms has remained unchanged due to their design being shaped by biological parameters. Initially, the function of bathrooms was solely related to hygiene and waste management, resulting in the conception of bathrooms as unhealthy and merely utilitarian spaces. This led to their separation from the rest of the spaces designated for coexistence.

However, the implementation of water supply systems and general drainage networks has vindicated the role of bathrooms in living spaces. They have acquired a primordial role in design proposals for interior design and reflect the user's personality through the combination of colors, coverings, accessories and decorative elements. In the evolution of bathroom design, proposals that stand out for their formal cleanliness, multiple nuances, subtle coexistence of elements, and customization possibilities have emerged. Brands like antoniolupi have developed bathroom furnishings that integrate these proposals and take the limits of design much further by collaborating with renowned architects and designers like Paolo Ulian, Brian Sironi, Luca Galofaro, and Mario Ferrarini, just to mention a few. Continuing with this series of collaborations, Carlo Colombo was in charge of developing Borderline.

The high quality of "Made in Italy" craftsmanship has made Italian design a point of reference worldwide, from expressions such as automotive and fashion design to architecture and bathroom furniture. The skill and sensitivity of Italian brands and designers are reflected in the constant search for a perfect symbiosis between form and function, with attention to design in every detail. The formal cleanliness of bathroom furniture allows a balanced integration between technological-functional and aesthetic-formal aspects. Focusing the design on the composition of materiality and details provides high-quality results that sometimes seem imperceptible due to their seemingly effortless harmony.

Craftsmanship meets customization

Even though the functional essence of bathrooms has remained substantially unchanged over time, the need for customization in its components has become more relevant. It is in this aspect that the high quality of Italian craftsmanship can enrich a space, which in the case of Borderline –the new collection by antoniolupi– is translated through its vast spectrum of possibilities for personalization.

Given the need for maximum customization, it was essential to incorporate a structural system capable of supporting significant loads –such as marble countertops–, and slender enough to maintain aesthetic and functional coherence. Both versions of this collection (floor-standing and suspended elements) are highly customizable according to individual storage needs, and are the starting point to achieving bathroom furniture that maintains the essence of Italian design, but can be combined and arranged in various ways to adapt to different sizes and design requirements.

Customization is also perceptible through different aesthetic configurations that express different identities. From sober materialities with suspended systems, monochromatic color palettes and matching color countertops, to matte black details in the accessories. On the other hand, the combination of the floor-standing system with wood and marble shows a sophisticated character in which the essence of Italian craftsmanship is perceived.

Formal cleanliness and tailor-made design

The same attention to detail and functionality of the exterior of the product line is extrapolated to their interior configurations. Through various orthogonal partition compositions, the modules can help develop the identity of the bathroom according to both storage and aesthetic requirements.

The look is determined by the choice of drawer size, emphasizing the horizontality of the design on the different levels, and by the continuity of the circular handle that characterizes the collection. To customize the interior of each drawer, the choice of hardware is essential not only for the correct performance of simple everyday actions but also to define the overall image of the cabinet.

Save this picture! Strato System. Image Courtesy of antoniolupi

The Strato system uses slender smoked glass dividers made in different sizes to create partitions that not only save space but also add identity and style to the inside of the drawers.

Save this picture! Domino System. Image Courtesy of antoniolupi

In contrast, the Domino drawer system uses two modules that merge to form perpendicular partition compositions that add even more customization options.

Attention to detail and the continuous search for quality in design is based on the principle “form follows function”, and is evident in subtle but outstanding technical features. Elements such as aluminum frames and handles, drawers that light up when opened, under-cabinet lighting that creates a suspended effect, and a selection of original products that match each element, are key to the collection.

To learn more about this and other antoniolupi products, visit their showroom located at Piazza Lega Lombarda in the Design District in downtown Milan and their stand at Salone del Mobile (Hall 2, Stand B23-B25).