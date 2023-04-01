Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Save
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeVilla M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailVilla M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior PhotographyVilla M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsVilla M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vienna, Austria
  • Project Manager : Eva Schrade
  • Project Team : Birgit Miksch, Klaudia Prikrill, Julia Oblitcova, Paul Neuböck
  • Executive Planning : Gruppe GME
  • City : Vienna
  • Country : Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Piet Niemann

Text description provided by the architects. Recently, the refurbishment of a three-story villa from the late 19th century was completed. After several conversions over the past decades, the building is now once again used as a residential home – in accordance with its original purpose. The historic exterior façade is listed as part of an ensemble with the neighboring buildings and was restored in close accordance with monument protection. In the process, the conservatory was also renovated in line with the original design.

Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography
© Piet Niemann
Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Image 10 of 10
Section

The north facade, oriented towards the garden on the courtyard side, was deconstructed and restored in a modern form. Wooden slats, projecting alcoves, and balconies characterize the new visual appearance. The roof was rebuilt in the established geometry using generous glazing onto the roof garden, which was created as an attractive outdoor space by recessing the roof space. A staircase was added to provide access to the garden from the ground floor level.

Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Piet Niemann

Upon entering the house through the historic entryway, the imposing open staircase immediately draws attention. High-exposed concrete walls, intriguing light installations, and a full raw steel railing introduce the industrial look that was consistently implemented throughout the house. Elegant floor-to-ceiling steel loft doors emphasize the characteristic original heights of the ceilings, which were retained after the existing building was largely gutted.

Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Piet Niemann
Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Piet Niemann
Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Image 9 of 10
Section

The use of tactile exposed concrete surfaces and warm wood floors emphasizes the loft-like industrial character on the ground floor as well, where individual rooms have been combined to create a spacious living and dining area with a kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows, fronted by generous outdoor spaces, draw the greenery of the garden indoors.

Save this picture!
Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Piet Niemann

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "Villa M / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects" 01 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998681/villa-m-delugan-meissl-associated-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags