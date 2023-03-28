Plaza Circle / T2P Architects Office

Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Park, Public Architecture
Atsugi, Japan
  Architects: T2P Architects Office
  Area: 25
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Vincent Hecht
  Manufacturers:
    Sanwa, Toto
  Lead Architects: Shikwan Yang, Tomonori Miura, Tatsuhito Ono
Text description provided by the architects. The Atsugi Forest Environmental Research Center, a training facility owned by Kansei Kogyo, which specializes in the management and cleaning of sewer pipe networks, is in the Morinosato district of Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. We proposed to the client to create a plaza for visitors at the entrance to this facility, which was originally a parking lot.

Elements such as outdoor toilets, outdoor washbasins, and disaster prevention wells, which are usually located in a corner of the park, were integrated with a water garden utilizing well water and placed in the center of the site to create a highly centripetal plaza that will be the face of the company.

On the circular water garden, which is continuous with the surrounding grass, we designed a three-layered circular space that enhances the centrality of the plaza, and a different relationship with water inside and outside the circular space.　The central courtyard is an outdoor washbasin space where one can feel the sound of the water flowing in the water garden. The four restrooms surrounding the courtyard, each with a view of the water garden, are quiet spaces with independent walls that block the view of the outside. On the other hand, the outside of the floating wall was planned as an active water area for children to play with water in continuity with the grass. The abstract white space that amplifies the presence of water reflects the company's continued commitment to purity.

