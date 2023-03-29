Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Caldeira House / Filipe Pina

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Refurbishment
Vila Nova de Foz Côa, Portugal
  • Architects: Filipe Pina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  753 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Efapel, Ofa, Recer, Solzaima
Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the historic center of Vila Nova de Foz Coa, the project focuses on the rehabilitation of a devolved building built at the end of the 19th century, transforming it into a single-family dwelling, where historical architectural features are adapted to a contemporary housing reality.

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The southern elevation of the building has suffered over the years, depending on the needs of the former owners, different alterations, and associated constructions, with no architectural link with the original construction. However, slate thresholds are highlighted as the main coating applied on the shale masonry structures.

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink
© Ivo Tavares Studio

It is on the basis of these two notable elements (slate and shale) that it is proposed to reconfigure space and elevation, still responding to the traditional method of construction, which seeks to highlight the back elevation, directed to the south, and to assume it as the new main elevation of the dwelling.

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Without overlooking the historical value of the remaining stretches, the existing elements of granite sawmills and masonry are recovered on the northern and spring stretches, and new fans are opened south, leaving the ruins in shale, outer walls, and the colors of nature uncovered for those living inside the house.

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio

At the constructive level, traditional solutions have been chosen, with the selection of materials of natural origin, such as lime towing for the façades, wooden frames, wooden flooring, insulation with agglomerated cork on floors, and application of slate thresholds.

Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

At the programmatic level, the dwelling is organized on two levels, the main access being made by the southern elevation at the level of floor 0. It is on this floor that the whole social area is distributed in a connected space, bounded only by the pre-existing inner walls, in shale masonry. On floor 1, the three-quarters are organized in a game of symmetries and rotations, where the meeting point culminates in a wide space for the natural landscape typical of the region.

South Elevation - Proposal
South Elevation - Proposal
Caldeira House / Filipe Pina - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

