  Compagnons du Devoir Apprentices Training Center / Atelier Téqui Architects

Champs-sur-Marne, France
Text description provided by the architects. Lot K3.1 selected for the construction of the Maison companions occupies a central position within the ZAC de la Haute Maison, near the school of Ponts et Chaussées, the school of architecture, the university library, and the student house.

Ground floor plan

The program recommends many locals on the ground floor, the occupation of the plot is optimized since it is entirely built, except for a central patio of 120 m², a courtyard of 100 m² service, and a 3.5 m wide band, along the rue des frères Lumière. The main access is from Avenue Descartes.

First floor plan

In a particular processing stage, this access is by lifting the concrete part of the facade up to the 2nd floor, the cantilever protects the path leading to the access and the central hall double height.

More than a place of accommodation and center of training, the ambition of the project is to offer future residents a “house” in which the spirit of companionship is present. The project includes three specific spaces: the access atrium: a place of reception and representation, the central patio: a unifying place for activities and people, and the terrace at R+5: a place of conviviality and relaxation for residents.

Address:9 Bd Descartes, 77420 Champs-sur-Marne, France

