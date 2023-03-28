Mix Restaurant / The Bloom

+ 35

Design Team : Dinh Anh Tuan, Pham Huu Loc, Tran Minh Tu

Clients : Mix Restaurant System

Engineering : Dinh Anh Tuan

Consultants : Dinh Anh Tuan

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Mix restaurant is our new project located in Lam Dong, Vietnam. With an area of 958 square meters, the restaurant is divided into 5 main areas:

Parking area: with a roof system large enough to shade the car from the sun and rain, while ensuring aesthetics and attractiveness to diners, the roof system is composed of 3 layers including 1 layer of rainproof poly and still To let light through, 1 layer of main bearing structure, 1 layer of decorative wooden ceiling create an attraction for the first point of the building.

Half-indoor - half-outdoor dining area: with half of the roof system structured so that you can pull it out and look at the sky above when needed, the trees are jostled together like a semi-open curtain to create space. Not too discreet for diners and at the same time enjoy a close-to-nature dining experience.

Indoor dining area: the insulated corrugated iron roof combines the old decorative ceiling system, the misting system cleverly hides on the roof and the array of trees is hung up to reduce heat and increase the feeling of freshness for the restaurant. Diners create a distinct attraction for this area.

The area of the processing kitchen, warehouse, wc ... is cleverly hidden while still ensuring the requirements of the restaurant. The project was completed in early 2023 and is in operation, we expect the project will be successful in terms of business and change the mindset on how to do Restaurants in this area.