World
  Houses of Cards / fala

Houses of Cards / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Handrail
Houses of Cards / fala - Interior Photography, Column
Houses of Cards / fala - Interior Photography, Stairs
Houses of Cards / fala - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Balcony

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Marco de Canaveses, Portugal
  • Project Team : filipe magalhães, ana luisa soares, ahmed belkhodja, lera samovich, ana lima, joana sendas, paulo sousa
  • City : Marco de Canaveses
  • Country : Portugal
Houses of Cards / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. The maximum buildable volume was found to be a distorted box, two stories high. Refusing the fragmentation prevalent in the surroundings, the five houses pretend to be one. An object in tension between the collective and the private – a plural wedding cake. 

Houses of Cards / fala - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Ascensão
Houses of Cards / fala - Image 21 of 23
Plans
Houses of Cards / fala - Interior Photography, Column
© Francisco Ascensão
Houses of Cards / fala - Interior Photography
© Francisco Ascensão

Its cohesion lies in a façade that wraps playfully around the four sides, roughly structured in vertical bands: openings (porte-fenêtres and balconies) alternate with walls (complete with triangular crowns and marble belly buttons). The clashing rhythms and exceptions give the internal dissensions away.

Houses of Cards / fala - Image 20 of 23
Collage
Houses of Cards / fala - Image 18 of 23
Collage

The ground floor is floating, hovering above a miniskirt of garage doors. It contains transversal living rooms, spanning between the bridge entrances on the street side, and the gardens in the back. The living spaces sway between free transversal walls, generous and unitarian. The private level is organized like the section of a fruit. A layer of simply ordered bedrooms conceals a core of frivolous bathrooms and circulation spaces. In each house, a lone column, seemingly arbitrary, pins the two floors together, and dialogues with a roof opening provide daylight to the core. So despite their transversal configuration, the houses have pseudo-centers – a few vertical things, in unstable positions.

Houses of Cards / fala - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Giulietta Margot
Houses of Cards / fala - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Handrail
© Giulietta Margot

Project location

Address:Marco de Canaveses, Portugal

