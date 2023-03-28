Piazza in a Room / Wutopia Lab

+ 31

Chief Architect : Ting Yu

Project Architect : Liran Sun

Design Team : Zhou Kuang, Dali Pan, Bolong Gao (intern)

Design Development : Shanghai C-yu Space Design Co., Ltd / Yunfeng Dai, Jianv Guo, Xiaoyan Wu, Ruyi Zhao, Xiaoxiao Cui, Binbin Wang, Chuanchuan Ma, Minmin Zhang

Lighting Consultant : Chenlu Zhang, Yuxuan Du

Material Consultant : Jing Sun

Performance : Jitian Zhou, Liqian Zhu

Construction : ZOOM architecture

Construction Team : Liyang Wang, Weiming Chen, Jishun Wu

Client : Ford Thru (Shanghai) Enterprise Development Co.,LTD

City : Shang Hai

Country : China

Coffee and Shanghai - You can find Japanese, Korean, American, Taiwanese, or Southeast Asian cafés, and you can even find a run-down but proudly maintained 1980s Taiwanese Japanese café on Yongkang Road, but there is no such one that represents Shanghai. However, Shanghai has a long history of cafés. In Eileen Chang's essay "Double Voices" published in Tiandi magazine in 1945, she began by saying that when she went out with her friends, no matter what they did, they would always end up in a café. At that time, cafés in Shanghai were communal spaces in the city, serving beverages and snacks, but they could also be dancing halls, meeting rooms, libraries, information centers, and everyday social places.

Coffee and Piazza - The plan of the café is shaped like a knife handle. The bureau of cultural heritage requested to preserve the facade. In addition, the west building is the former stables of the horse racing hall, so the windows of the façade are all high and require frosted glass, which causes a lack of indoor lighting and exterior views. The café is sealed on the first floor of the west building. It suddenly occurred to me, if I regard the interior façade as the exterior, isn't the main space outdoor? Such texturized-interior could lift the seal.

The interior space is actually hard to deal with since there is also a huge column in the center. The most public place in the urban typology would be those small squares in Europe. I decided to create a cheerful communal place, a Shanghai café, by combining various building components into an abstract square implanted in the interior of the first floor of the West Building, referring to A Pattern Language (Christopher Alexander, Murray Silverstein, and Sara Ishikawa, 1977). The central pillar was repurposed as a monument with a wishing pool, behind which a segment of my novel is inscribed. Around it, there are stairs, a colonnade, a stage with a fireplace, and a glass box as a balcony. There can be flowers, coffee, a little wine, love, gossip, pets, stand-up comedy, a sudden song of memories of the Alhambra, and an impromptu tango. There can be hustle, cheerfulness as well as hidden jealousy.

A clip of the micro-city - When customers entered from the South Huangpi Road arcade, they originally had to reach the café through a common vestibule and public restrooms. We decided to remove the three glass doors and turn the vestibule into an ambiguous space, a porch echoing the colonnade of the indoor plaza. From there, we pushed open the doors and took a few steps up into the bar area of the café. The black bar area is the handle part of the "knife handle", and the service space takes up the main area. We turn the aisle into an exhibition and casual seating area. On one side of the door is a take-out waiting area made of green handmade bricks and a small gallery in collaboration with the Shanghai Historical Museum, where you will be surprised to see take-out coffee being handed out from a hidden frame.

At the end of the museum is a stainless-steel sliding door with a white colonnade behind it. The floor of the colonnade is elevated to level with the museum so that the high windows would fit in the scale of a human being. From the colonnade, the steps lead people down to the white plaza. Looking back from the square, the black bar is nestled in the white colonnade, where people could have a seat to rest and drink while watching the comedy in the square. And the colonnade along the outer wall was filled with low sofas, a rewrite of my impressions from the hookah cafés of Istanbul. Sun shines through the smoke flowing in the colonnade. Being cozy, life is just like that. Mapoly Coffee, from the colonnade into the museum with exhibition halls and then walking to the square with the colonnade, is a fragment of the miniature city I envision. Scaling up this 'Piazza in a Room', it is then my ideal city – Shanghai.

Ornaments - My Shanghai is never minimalist. She needs some very restrained decoration, markers of memories, and symbolism. The floor of the entrance gallery is inlaid in the middle with tiles from the stables that were found during the renovation. The horseshoe symbol commemorating the stables can also be seen on the arches of the colonnade in the black bar. The high siding, enamel floor tiles, parquet flooring, and green handmade tiles in the black museum are shaping a Shanghai that is both real and unreal in its memory, which is dramatized by a stained-glass ceiling inspired by coffee cherries.

I covered the bar area with black wood and the entrance gallery and plaza with white stone. The flooring is a white stone parquet with grid line pop-ups. The stone corners, including the niches, are continuously fillet. You can see the ground niche at the entrance with candles, while the niche in sight, represents the cave entrance, the green take-out area, and the black bar and white monument behind it faintly visible. It's not very architectural, but decoration is never a sin, it's the very little bit of meaning we need to satisfy ourselves.