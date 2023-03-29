Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez

+ 17

Houses • Peribán de Ramos, Mexico Architects: Taller Michoacán

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 324 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Alberto Figueroa

Design Team : Jaime Guillén Castañeda, Bruno Lomelín Gomez

Construction Management : Jaime Guillén Castañeda, Bruno Lomelín Gomez

Team : Johana Domínguez, Edgar Daniel Orozco

City : Peribán de Ramos

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The client's request consisted of a holiday home. Based on this, we created two volumes at the ends of the property, which are articulated, through a body of water, with a series of patios and green areas; At the same time, perimeter circulations were established to demarcate the volumes of the adjoining buildings.

The façade is made up of a wall that contains the pedestrian and vehicular entrance, these being the only openings that, separately, coexist with the exterior, creating a sensation of hermeticity. However, once entering, the sectioned volumes begin to be revealed.

The first volume houses the entrance patio, which, as a distributor, allows communication between vehicular and pedestrian access. Said space, with a conventional height, generates an atmosphere of intrigue and a preamble to the day area.

The day area opens at a height and a half that embraces the living room and dining room, revealing the existing visual and physical connection with the pool. In turn, this area becomes a meeting point between the kitchen, the breakfast patio, and the night area. The latter is found behind a subtle access embedded in a wooden dividing wall, which helps to scale the height of the rooms and the bathroom they share.

Due to the existing circulations, the pool space becomes a point of convergence, where the program that builds the two volumes connects. The cover of this area, being made of glass, allows it to create the sensation of being in both an exterior and interior space and, in turn, works as a heat generator thanks to the positioning of the project with respect to solar orientation.

The second volume is made up of a terrace space with its corresponding services, which coexists directly with the landscaped spaces and the pool. Casa Naranjo is developed with the concept of a house patio, where the orientation, materiality, and distribution allow the user to climb into their ritual of experience.