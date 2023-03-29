Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez

Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez

Save
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez

Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeNaranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, BeamNaranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeNaranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior PhotographyNaranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Peribán de Ramos, Mexico
  • Design Team : Jaime Guillén Castañeda, Bruno Lomelín Gomez
  • Construction Management : Jaime Guillén Castañeda, Bruno Lomelín Gomez
  • Team : Johana Domínguez, Edgar Daniel Orozco
  • City : Peribán de Ramos
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Alberto Figueroa
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Image 16 of 22
Isometric
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alberto Figueroa

Text description provided by the architects. The client's request consisted of a holiday home. Based on this, we created two volumes at the ends of the property, which are articulated, through a body of water, with a series of patios and green areas; At the same time, perimeter circulations were established to demarcate the volumes of the adjoining buildings.

Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, Beam
© Alberto Figueroa
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Image 17 of 22
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alberto Figueroa

The façade is made up of a wall that contains the pedestrian and vehicular entrance, these being the only openings that, separately, coexist with the exterior, creating a sensation of hermeticity. However, once entering, the sectioned volumes begin to be revealed.

Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alberto Figueroa
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Image 18 of 22
Roof plan
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Alberto Figueroa

The first volume houses the entrance patio, which, as a distributor, allows communication between vehicular and pedestrian access. Said space, with a conventional height, generates an atmosphere of intrigue and a preamble to the day area.

Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Glass, Column
© Alberto Figueroa
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Image 19 of 22
Main elevation
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography
© Alberto Figueroa

The day area opens at a height and a half that embraces the living room and dining room, revealing the existing visual and physical connection with the pool. In turn, this area becomes a meeting point between the kitchen, the breakfast patio, and the night area. The latter is found behind a subtle access embedded in a wooden dividing wall, which helps to scale the height of the rooms and the bathroom they share.

Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, Closet
© Alberto Figueroa
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Image 20 of 22
Section A-A

Due to the existing circulations, the pool space becomes a point of convergence, where the program that builds the two volumes connects. The cover of this area, being made of glass, allows it to create the sensation of being in both an exterior and interior space and, in turn, works as a heat generator thanks to the positioning of the project with respect to solar orientation.

Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alberto Figueroa
Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Image 22 of 22
Section D-D

The second volume is made up of a terrace space with its corresponding services, which coexists directly with the landscaped spaces and the pool. Casa Naranjo is developed with the concept of a house patio, where the orientation, materiality, and distribution allow the user to climb into their ritual of experience.

Save this picture!
Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez - Interior Photography
© Alberto Figueroa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller Michoacán
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Naranjo House / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez" [Casa Naranjo / Taller Michoacán + Bruno Lomelín Gomez] 29 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998533/naranjo-house-taller-michoacan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags