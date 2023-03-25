The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

+ 24

Project Architect : Saikat Ray

Design Team : Akshay Mahale, Rahul Pingale, BS Jyothsna, Prajna Karanth, Omar Faroque

Map Architecture Advisor : Rahul Mehrotra

General Contractor : Dan Constructions Pvt. Ltd

Structural Consultants : Manjunath & Co., KPM Engineering

Facade Consultants : Meinhardt Facade Technology

Lighting Consultant : Lirio Lopez

Mep Consultants : KPM Engineering, E-Sollutions

Project Management Consultants : Kris Cooper PMC Pvt. Ltd.

Accessibility Consultant : DEOC

Hvac Consultans : Coldaire Inc.

Aluminium Facade Cladding : Alufit International Pvt. Ltd.

Fire Consultants : FirePro

Phe Consultant : Jobis Engineering

Electrical Installations : Southern Electrical Co.

Micropiling : Compendius Engineering Solutions

Branding Consultant : TSK Design

Technology Consultant : Opezee

Signage Consultant : MIPL Global

City : Bengaluru

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. In a global unfolding post-colonial narrative, the ideas for a Museum in contemporary India hinged on excursions of mnemonic recall and equitability. The Museum of Art and Photography, Bangalore India, MAP plays on the tensions between the idea of collecting -collating, containing, and storing - which is the fodder for curatorship, and engagement with communities that embed the work as part of lived experience in the city of Bangalore, from the mundane to theatrical, and exotic to equal. The Museum design internally predicates art and its showcase over spatial dramatics to present generic gallery spaces, that insulate precious art and artifacts from ultraviolet light.

The hermetically sealed stainless steel imagery subverts the pristine iconic and exclusive by the election of material and motif that is mnemonically relatable to the idea of containment - the stainless steel post-industrial water tank: The mundane-accessible also referencing Art's (and Architecture's) capacity to create the thrust for reflection and change if need be. Perhaps one day it would just be recognized as the local 'tanki' (local water tank) for artistic nourishment!

The idea of the 'veranda - plinth' off the street is a significant marker of social discourse both at dwelling as well as institutional scale in this geography: Its role allows a dialogic space to negotiate visual visceral and emotional engagements. The 'plinth of negotiations' may thus weave threads of fragility and humility as one traverses the landscape of discovery of the 'other' versus art.