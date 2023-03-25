Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. India
  5. The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

Save
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects

The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenThe Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Interior Photography, HandrailThe Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Mathew and Ghosh Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4089
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Iwan Baan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  3M, dormakaba, Saint-Gobain, Aco, Alufit, Bottomline, Featherlite, Foley Designs, Gandhi Automations, Godrej, Grundfos, HARMAN, Haws Co., Hikvision, Hydro Fabs, Jindal Steels, Kirloskar, Kohled, Kone, Panasonic, +6
  • Lead Architects : Soumitro Ghosh, Nisha Mathew
  • Project Architect : Saikat Ray
  • Design Team : Akshay Mahale, Rahul Pingale, BS Jyothsna, Prajna Karanth, Omar Faroque
  • Map Architecture Advisor : Rahul Mehrotra
  • General Contractor  : Dan Constructions Pvt. Ltd
  • Structural Consultants : Manjunath & Co., KPM Engineering
  • Facade Consultants : Meinhardt Facade Technology
  • Lighting Consultant : Lirio Lopez
  • Mep Consultants : KPM Engineering, E-Sollutions
  • Project Management Consultants : Kris Cooper PMC Pvt. Ltd.
  • Accessibility Consultant : DEOC
  • Hvac Consultans : Coldaire Inc.
  • Aluminium Facade Cladding : Alufit International Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fire Consultants : FirePro
  • Phe Consultant : Jobis Engineering
  • Electrical Installations : Southern Electrical Co.
  • Micropiling : Compendius Engineering Solutions
  • Branding Consultant : TSK Design
  • Technology Consultant : Opezee
  • Signage Consultant : MIPL Global
  • City : Bengaluru
  • Country : India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. In a global unfolding post-colonial narrative, the ideas for a Museum in contemporary India hinged on excursions of mnemonic recall and equitability.  The Museum of Art and Photography, Bangalore India, MAP plays on the tensions between the idea of collecting -collating, containing, and storing - which is the fodder for curatorship, and engagement with communities that embed the work as part of lived experience in the city of Bangalore, from the mundane to theatrical, and exotic to equal. The Museum design internally predicates art and its showcase over spatial dramatics to present generic gallery spaces, that insulate precious art and artifacts from ultraviolet light. 

Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Image 12 of 29
Plan - Lower Ground Floor
Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Image 29 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Iwan Baan

The hermetically sealed stainless steel imagery subverts the pristine iconic and exclusive by the election of material and motif that is mnemonically relatable to the idea of containment - the stainless steel post-industrial water tank: The mundane-accessible also referencing Art's (and Architecture's) capacity to create the thrust for reflection and change if need be. Perhaps one day it would just be recognized as the local 'tanki' (local water tank) for artistic nourishment! 

Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Iwan Baan

The idea of the 'veranda - plinth' off the street is a significant marker of social discourse both at dwelling as well as institutional scale in this geography: Its role allows a dialogic space to negotiate visual visceral and emotional engagements. The 'plinth of negotiations' may thus weave threads of fragility and humility as one traverses the landscape of discovery of the 'other' versus art. 

Save this picture!
The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:22, Kasturba Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mathew and Ghosh Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumIndia
Cite: "The Museum of Art and Photography Bangalore / Mathew and Ghosh Architects" 25 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998501/the-museum-of-art-and-photography-bangalore-mathew-and-ghosh-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags