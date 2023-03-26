Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio

ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio

Save
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio

ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, GlassASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior PhotographyASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior PhotographyASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, HandrailASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: Kenta Nagai Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  23
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kenta Hasegawa
  • Lead Architect : Kenta Nagai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Interior design for a second store specializing in luxury watches from around the world. The site is part of “Nakano Broadway”, a commercial facility known as a mecca for subcultures, with a high density of various products and small stores. In recent years, it has also become known as a mecca for luxury watches, with many watch stores lining the streets. Since the store is in a unique commercial facility, it was necessary to follow the brand image created by the main store, but also to reconstruct it in consideration of the different environment and relationship with the clientele.

Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

We noticed that the main store's characteristic lighting scheme, which eliminates ceiling lighting and uses only fixtures to create a sense of the unusual, is a technique that is often seen in this facility. Therefore, it was necessary to differentiate the store from the many other stores in the same building and to create a facade that would be acceptable to the clientele who visit the facility. Therefore, it was decided to erect colored glass between the common area and the interior of the store. While following the brand image of inorganic light, the light was converted into an elegant amber look through the colored glass to create an elegant façade that differentiates the store from many other stores in the same building and attracts the interest of customers of other stores.

Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

The interior of the store follows the concept of the brand and is designed with high contrasts to create a sense of the relationship between time and space, while also taking advantage of the characteristics of each finishing material, such as stone, plastic, and aluminum, and arranging them in the space. Since it was not possible to create a design incorporating a rough structure on this site, we wanted to visualize the material's unique weight and the accumulation of time by applying stone to some of the walls.

Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

The front wall of the long and narrow cylindrical storefront is mirrored to create depth in the limited storage space, eliminating the sense of oppression and the difficulty of entering the store when confronted with the counter. We created a store that embodies the brand concept, while also attracting new fans, and that takes into consideration the environment and the clientele who visit the store to make it a store worthy of a mecca for watches.

Save this picture!
ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kenta Nagai Studio
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJapan
Cite: "ASKWATCH Nakano Store / Kenta Nagai Studio" 26 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998488/askwatch-nakano-store-kenta-nagai-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags