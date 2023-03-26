Submit a Project Advertise
World
Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN

Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN

Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsTerphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenTerphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, BeamTerphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Windows, CountertopTerphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio AAAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sebastian van Damme
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  JUNG, Heko Spanten, Schueco, Van der Sanden
  • Lead Architects : Studio AAAN
  • Contractor : de Hek b.v.
Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. In the open polder landscape of dikes and small islands near Rotterdam, the Terphouse is situated as a sturdy structure on a mound in the landscape. The means used to make the house sustainable and ready for more extreme climate conditions became the main elements of the design, most apparent in the characteristic canopy and underground level with the protruding patios.

Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Sebastian van Damme
Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme
Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Image 17 of 20
Site Plan

The house is dug in the artificial mound on the island, situating the living spaces on the first level and the bedrooms and secondary rooms underground. This makes that from the living spaces the open landscape is perceived over the dikes. By folding the landscape around the house, a connection with the garden is made possible and the house is perceived as a modest solid in the landscape.

Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Windows, Garden
© Sebastian van Damme
Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Sebastian van Damme

The climate in the lowest level is moderated by the surrounding soil, while the protruding patios provide for sufficient daylight and an intimate atmosphere. On the top level, the patio structures the sequence of spaces and provides visual relationships between the rooms.

Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, Windows, Countertop
© Sebastian van Damme
Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Sebastian van Damme
Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Image 19 of 20
Ground Floor Plan

The pronounced wooden beam structure is continuous from the interior to the exterior and forms a canopy on the south facade. As a result, the boundary between the living room, veranda, outdoor rooms, and patio becomes indistinct and the landscape flows into the house.

Terphouse Rotterdam / Studio AAAN - Interior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Project gallery

