World
  5. Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta

Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, BeamVila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Deck, PatioVila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Bench, BeamVila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Beam, ChairVila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Maraú, Brazil
  • Architects: Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  222
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :OKA Fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cores da Roça, Deca, Madecol, Nemetscheck, Pau Brasil Marcenaria, Simonassi Bahia, Taurino Silva, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge : Paloma Siqueira
  • Engineering : Renato Manzoli, e DMA Engenharia
  • City : Maraú
  • Country : Brazil
Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© OKA Fotografia

Vila Oxalá is a set o two houses in a 1.475m2 plot on the Peninsula of Maraú, Southern Bahia, Brazil. It is located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, and not far from the Barra Grande village. The main house, Vila Oxalá I, has been built as the first home of the owners, a couple from São Paulo, who were looking to slow down and raise their children. The project's concept is a house that merges indoor and outdoor living spaces with generous openings, garden views, and abundant natural ventilation. A practical house with compact yet comfortable rooms and wide views to enjoy the peaceful surroundings and the pleasant climate. 

Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Bench, Beam
© OKA Fotografia
Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Image 17 of 19
Plans
Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© OKA Fotografia

The project's volumetry is very simple, made of two blocks with gabled roofs, interconnected by wooden decks and a pergola. Circulation runs entirely outside, making both built volumes independently and preserving the sleeping area from the noise of the social area, as the owners usually host family and friends. The materials were chosen based on what was readily available locally. The house was built using traditional construction methods such as concrete, clay blocks, and wood, to keep it simple and utilize as much local knowledge and technologies as possible.

Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Deck, Patio
© OKA Fotografia

Regarding bioclimatic criteria, the main orientation was defined as east-west, ensuring that all main rooms receive the morning sun and are protected from the afternoon heat by the wet area. All enclosed spaces have abundant natural cross-ventilation provided by the primary openings that are directed towards the prevailing winds and secondary ones in the higher part of each room. Spaces located facing the west facade have high ceilings and cobogós (hollow bricks) to help dissipate excess heat, keeping the house cool enough to avoid the use of air conditioning in the bedrooms for most of the year and all year round in the social area.

Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© OKA Fotografia

Both ventilation and sunlight can be controlled in different ways, either by the wooden hinged shutters or by roller blinds made of palm straw, which also provide privacy on the terraces when desired. The house is suspended from the ground by about 70cm, which isolates the floor from humidity in the rainy season and piping installations are easily accessible for eventual maintenance.

Vila Oxalá I House / Paloma Siqueira Arquiteta - Exterior Photography, Facade, Deck
© OKA Fotografia

Top #Tags