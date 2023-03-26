Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. POG House / NODE architectes

POG House / NODE architectes

Save
POG House / NODE architectes

POG House / NODE architectes - Exterior Photography, WindowsPOG House / NODE architectes - Exterior Photography, Beam, CourtyardPOG House / NODE architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, BeamPOG House / NODE architectes - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPOG House / NODE architectes - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Arradon, France
  • Architect : Willy Durieu
  • Insulation : Nicolas Boursicot
  • City : Arradon
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
POG House / NODE architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© François Dantart

Text description provided by the architects. The POG house is located in Arradon, Brittany, France. Brittany is a region with a strong identity because of its language, its gastronomy, its link with the Atlantic Ocean, and its architecture. The traditional architecture, well preserved, is made up of granite houses with small openings protecting from storms and slate roofs, a stone originally produced in the neighboring town of Angers. Nowadays, mass construction, constituting 90% of house construction, is made of concrete blocks coated in white and gable roofs made of stone slate imported from Spain. In addition to these classic characteristics, builders generally add a parallelepipedal volume, imitating the modern architecture of the 1930s by Le Corbusier.

Save this picture!
POG House / NODE architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© François Dantart
Save this picture!
POG House / NODE architectes - Exterior Photography, Beam, Courtyard
© François Dantart

The POG house is located in a residential living quarter composed of this typology of house, dating from the 1980s. The challenge of the project is simple: To conceive a house integrated into its neighborhood, taking up the codes of local architecture, while responding to the client’s wishes who wants a modern house. Moreover, the area is protected by a special urban regulation which requires validation by a council architect specialized in the historical/heritage aspects of architectural projects.

Save this picture!
POG House / NODE architectes - Image 20 of 27
Plan - First floor

The house is made of masonry plastered in white like the neighbor houses. Slate is no longer produced locally, and therefore it no longer makes sense. It is replaced by aluminum in a dark color like slate. The roof and the timber frame make up the traditional gable roof. However, the slope of the roof, usually 45°, is increased to 60° to refine the silhouette of the house. To the North-West and North-East, the facades are less open but offer a view toward beautiful trees. To the South-East and South-West, the house is generously opened creating a strong link between the interior and the exterior.

Save this picture!
POG House / NODE architectes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© François Dantart

Natural light enters generously into the house whose double-height living room offers a spectacular volume to the client who likes to play the harp. Upstairs, the bedrooms benefit from an atypical volume in the shape of an Indian teepee due to the steep slope of the roof. One has a viewpoint in a tree, like a cabin, and the other has a bird's eye view of the double-height living room. Throughout the house, light and space are designed to create a peaceful and generous atmosphere. The walls and ceilings are white, amplifying the light. The wooden windows and floor warm and soften the light to produce a cozy ambiance.

Save this picture!
POG House / NODE architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© François Dantart

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NODE architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "POG House / NODE architectes" 26 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998449/pog-house-node-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags