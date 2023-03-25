Submit a Project Advertise
World
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN

Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN

Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Garden
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Interior Photography, Windows

Erie, United States
  • Architects: GBBN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  11000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Brad Feinknopf
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Brad Feinknopf

Text description provided by the architects. With a gentle touch, the newest addition to campus preserves the past and prepares for the future. The oldest brick structure in the area, the Federal House at Penn State Behrend is gracefully preserved and repurposed by an expansive addition. A light and spacious modern barn slips into the steeply graded site—linking to the restored Federal House by way of an elegant, glass bridge—to preserve and elevate the historically significant building.

Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brad Feinknopf
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Brad Feinknopf
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Site

At the same time, the building provides a new home—offices, classrooms, and event space—for the Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Community Outreach, Research, and Evaluation (CORE), an effort by Penn State Behrend’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences. In a county where one in three children under the age of five live in poverty (in the city of Erie, PA it’s nearly half), CORE fosters positive youth development and a culture of hope through mentoring and education programs.

Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Brad Feinknopf
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Interior Photography, Chair
© Brad Feinknopf

Creating a space of inclusion and security, the design communicates to its young visitors that they are valued. While the barn’s large, glass walls draw a compelling contrast to the solidity of the Federal House, the dark gray zinc panels of its roof echo the gabled roof of the historic building.

Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Brad Feinknopf
Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Brad Feinknopf

The building is softened by a warm wood wrap that marks its entrance, welcoming its visitors, so whether they’re headed to mentoring sessions in the small classrooms on the second floor or the 80-person event space just inside the entrance, they know that this space is for them.

Penn State Behrend Federal House Renovation & Addition / GBBN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Brad Feinknopf

Project location

Address:Erie, Pennsylvania, United States

